DEUTZ AG (DEZG.DE)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG :DEUTZ ACQUIRES ITALIAN SALES AND SERVICE PARTNER IML MOTORI.‍IML MOTORI GENERATED AROUND EUR45 MILLION IN REVENUE IN MOST RECENT FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍COMPANY IS TO TRADE IN ITALY UNDER NAME DEUTZ ITALY​.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG ::DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ ENTERS THE FIELD OF ELECTRIFICATION AND ACQUIRES ELECTRIC DRIVE SPECIALIST TORQEEDO.‍CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR 2017​.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTZ AG ACQUIRES TORQEEDO GMBH.‍TRANSACTION WILL TAKE EFFECT ON 1 OCTOBER 2017​.‍DEUTZ WILL INITIALLY INVEST AROUND EUR100 MILLION IN E-DEUTZ STRATEGY​.‍INVESTMENT WILL BE FINANCED FROM AVAILABLE CASH​.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG ::‍DEUTZ AG AND LIEBHERR MACHINES BULLE S.A. HAVE CONCLUDED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT​.‍ARRANGEMENT GRANTS DEUTZ AG WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICE RIGHTS FOR LIEBHERR DIESEL ENGINES IN VARIOUS APPLICATIONS​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG ::H1 ORDER INTAKE IN THE DEUTZ GROUP INCREASED BY 18.6 PERCENT TO EUR 803.0 MLN‍​.SALES IN H1 ROSE BY 14.0 PERCENT TO EUR 734.5 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 644.4 MILLION)‍​.CONFIRMS THE FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017‍​.H1 OPERATING RESULT ROSE BY 2.1 MILLION EUROS TO 22.8 MILLION EUROS YOY.H1 NET INCOME AT EUR 19.8 MILLION AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL.

July 18 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG ::ENGINE MANUFACTURER DEUTZ AND VISA GROUP ARE EXPANDING THEIR SUPPLY AGREEMENT‍​.SUPPLY AGREEMENT VOLUME TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY FOURFOLD.

July 7 (Reuters) - AB Volvo :The Volvo group has sold its shares in Deutz AG << >>.Says divestment proceeds amount to SEK 1,897 m, corresponding to SEK 62.73 per share (EUR 6.50).Says sale will result in a capital gain of approximately SEK 350 m that will impact operating income in Q3 of 2017.

July 6 (Reuters) - Deutz AG : Bookrunner says::Launch of a sale of Deutz AG shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process on behalf of AB Volvo‍​.AB Volvo launching a sale of up to its full stake in Deutz via accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors.Seller currently holds 30,246,582 shares corresponding to 25.0 percent of the total number of shares in Deutz.Deutz will remain an important supplier to the seller.Price will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process.Bookbuilding period commences today, July 6, and May close at any time on short notice.Deutsche Bank acts as sole bookrunner in connection with the placing.

May 9 (Reuters) - Deutz AG ::NET INCOME FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF CURRENT YEAR ADVANCED TO EUR 15.4 MILLION, A YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE OF EUR 6.7 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 8.7 MILLION).

May 4 (Reuters) - Deutz CEO at annual general meeting:Says plans to reinvest substantial amount of proceeds from property sale.Says eyes investments in expansion of service business, product palette.Says does not rule out acquisitions.Says still aims for stable or rising dividend in coming years, affirms 2017 guidance.