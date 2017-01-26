Edition:
Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO)

DFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$10.87
Open
$10.89
Day's High
$10.93
Day's Low
$10.82
Volume
70,498
Avg. Vol
66,956
52-wk High
$11.36
52-wk Low
$10.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 03:19pm EST 

Dividend 15 Split Corp : Dividend 15 Split Corp. announces overnight offering . Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent . Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% .Has filed preliminary short form prospectus in each provinces of Canada for offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares of Co.  Full Article

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 09:00am EST 

Dividend 15 Split Corp:Declares monthly distribution of $0.10 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually).Distributions are payable February 10, 2016 to shareholders on record as of January 29, 2016.  Full Article

Dividend 15 Split Corp News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
