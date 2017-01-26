Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO)

Dividend 15 Split Corp : Dividend 15 Split Corp. announces overnight offering . Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent . Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% .Has filed preliminary short form prospectus in each provinces of Canada for offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares of Co.