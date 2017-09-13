Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp :Detour Gold Corp - federal Minister of Environment, Climate Change has declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act.Detour Gold Corp - west detour project will therefore remain under provincial environmental assessment permitting process .Detour Gold Corp - does not intend to change overall timing for development of west detour..
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp ::Detour Gold provides update on criminal negligence charge.Detour Gold-entered plea of guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death related to fatality that occurred at co's lake mine site in June 2015.Detour Gold - accepted responsibility for death of 1 employee from acute cyanide intoxication via skin absorption while working at detour lake mine site.Detour Gold Corp - was ordered to pay a fine of C$1.4 million plus a corresponding 30% surcharge related to the negligence.Detour Gold Corp - as result of pleading guilty to 1 count of criminal negligence causing death, occupational health and safety act charges withdrawn.
July 26 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp :Detour Gold reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15.Q2 earnings per share $0.14.Q2 revenue $180.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.8 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Detour Gold Corp - qtrly gold production of 150,138 ounces.Detour Gold Corp - qtrly mill throughput of 60,259 tpd and mining rate of 277,000 tpd.Detour Gold Corp - detour Gold's guidance for 2017 is unchanged at between 550,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold.Detour Gold Corp - sees FY total cash costs of $690 to $750 per ounce sold.Detour Gold Corp - all-in sustaining costs are expected to be towards upper end of guidance range for FY of $1,025 and $1,125 per ounce sold.Detour Gold Corp - projected capital expenditures for 2017 remain as previously stated at approximately $160 to $180 million.Detour Gold Corp - gold recovery is expected to improve during second half of year with commissioning of lead nitrate system having started in July.
July 21 (Reuters) - Prism Resources Inc ::Prism Resources Inc. agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest not proceeding.Co, AuRico received a written communication from Detour claiming royalty is " invalid and unenforceable against Detour".Its agreement with AuRico to sell to AuRico its 7.5% net profit interest in Aurora and Sunday Lake Properties has been terminated.
April 27 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp ::DETOUR GOLD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS.Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03.Q1 REVENUE $163.7 MILLION.DETOUR GOLD CORP - QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 131,418 OUNCES.DETOUR GOLD CORP - QTRLY TOTAL CASH COSTS OF $788 PER OUNCE SOLD AND AISC OF $1,118 PER OUNCE SOLD.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $164.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.QTRLY AVERAGE MILL THROUGHPUT OF 58,114 TPD AND MINING RATE OF 242,000 TPD.DETOUR GOLD CORP - DETOUR GOLD'S GUIDANCE FOR 2017 IS BETWEEN 550,000 AND 600,000 OUNCES OF GOLD.DETOUR GOLD CORP - PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017 REMAIN AS PREVIOUSLY STATED AT APPROXIMATELY $160 TO $180 MILLION.DETOUR GOLD CORP - SEES FY TOTAL CASH COSTS OF $690 TO $750 PER OUNCE SOLD.DETOUR GOLD CORP - ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1,025 AND $1,125 PER OUNCE SOLD FOR FY."MINING RATES ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE TRENDING HIGHER STARTING IN Q2".Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.Q1 REVENUE VIEW $164.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.DETOUR GOLD - IN PROCESS OF ARRANGING UP TO $500 MILLION IN BANK DEBT WHICH WILL BE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTES OF CURRENTLY $338 MILLION.DETOUR GOLD - IN PROCESS OF ARRANGING UP TO $500 MILLION IN BANK DEBT WHICH WILL ALSO REPLACE COMPANY'S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF CDN$135 MILLION.
Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results . Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03 . Q4 loss per share $0.08 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Quarterly gold production of 143,512 ounces . Says company plans to arrange up to $450 million in financing in 2017 to ensure its future liquidity needs are well managed . Qtrly revenues of $176.6 million versus $145.7 million .Detour gold corp - co is in discussions with its mobile fleet equipment vendor to assess availability of obtaining a debt facility of up to $100 million.
Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold provides preliminary 2017 outlook . Says preliminary gold production for 2017 is estimated to be between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces . Says preliminary 2017 mine plan is dependent on year-end face position in campbell pit area . Continues to expect to refinance less than $300 million of convertible notes at maturity . Preliminary gold production for 2018 expected to range from 600,000 to 670,000 ounces . Does not intend to provide final production and cost guidance for 2018 in Jan 2017 .Detour Gold provides preliminary 2017 outlook.
Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold re-purchases $60 million of convertible notes .Says "we expect to re-finance less than $300 million of notes at maturity".
Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold Corp says for Q2 total cash costs of $691 per ounce sold and AISC of $1,030 per ounce sold . Accelerated its debt reduction program by buying back $82 million of debt from cash flow in Q2 . Now in a position to have surplus cash to meet debt reduction target of $300 million by year-end . To remove upper end of annual production guidance . Company is narrowing its 2016 gold production guidance to between 540,000 and 570,000 ounces . Detour Gold Corp qtrly gold production totaled 139,359 ounces, in line with company's quarterly guidance range . Detour Gold reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Q2 loss per share $0.18 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue $166.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.7 million .Detour Gold Corp says Q2 revenues of $166.7 million on gold sales of 131,606 ounces at an average realized price of $1,230 per ounce.
Detour Gold Corp : Gold production for Q2 is forecast to be at mid-point of quarterly range guidance of 125,000 to 150,000 ounces . Reiterates its 2016 guidance of between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs of us$675 to $750 per ounce sold .Detour Gold provides operational update for Detour Lake Mine Tour on June 7.
