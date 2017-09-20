Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Diageo says overall performance for year remain unchanged

Sept 20 (Reuters) - DIAGEO PLC ::EXPECTATIONS ON OVERALL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.EXPECT H1 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE WILL BE IMPACTED BY LATER TIMING OF CHINESE NEW YEAR AND BY EXPECTED IMPACT OF HIGHWAY BAN IN INDIA.EXPECT OUR ORGANIC OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION WILL BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS H2.RE-AFFIRM EXPECTATION OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT TOP LINE GROWTH AND 175BPS OF ORGANIC OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT OVER THREE YEARS ENDING 30 JUNE 2019.

Diageo updates on 1.5 bln pound share repurchase programme

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :DIAGEO PLC SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME.‍ON 26 JULY 2017, BOARD OF DIAGEO PLC APPROVED A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME TO RETURN UP TO £1.5 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS DURING FISCAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​.‍HAS ENTERED INTO A NON-DISCRETIONARY AGREEMENT WITH MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC TO ENABLE COMPANY TO BUY BACK SHARES​.‍CURRENT AGREEMENT WILL COMMENCE 8 SEPT AND IS EXPECTED TO END NO LATER THAN 31 MARCH 2018 FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF UP TO £1.5 BILLION​.

Diageo says completion of Casamigos acquisition

Aug 15 (Reuters) - DIAGEO PLC ::COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SUPER-PREMIUM TEQUILA CASAMIGOS.

Diageo cfo says encouraged that us year on year results improved but still work to do in vodka

Diageo Plc :Diageo cfo says to manage leverage ratio in range of 2.5 to 3 times.Diageo cfo says encouraged that us year on year results improved but still work to do in vodka.

Diageo to acquire Casamigos

June 21 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc ::Diageo to acquire super-premium tequila Casamigos.Transaction values Casamigos at up to $1 billion.Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter.Says expect acquisition will be economic profit positive in fourth full fiscal year post-completion.Transaction is expected to close in second half of calendar 2017.

Sonocom announces change of chairman and president

May 12(Reuters) - Sonocom Co Ltd <7902.T>:Says it appoints current president Koichi Sono as chairman of the board of the company .Says it appoints Kiyohiro Takagi as new president.Says change effective June 29.

Diageo says HMRC to issue notices requiring additional tax

May 10 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc ::Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015.Diageo - Notices will require Diageo to pay additional tax and interest of approximately £107 million in aggregate for fy ended 30 june 2015 and 30 june 2016.Diageo does not believe that it falls within scope of new diverted profits tax regime.Will challenge assessments when they are received.Based on its current assessment, Diageo considers no provision is required in relation to diverted profits tax.Issue does not change Diageo's expectation that tax rate before exceptional items for year ending 30 june 2017 will be approximately 21%..

Diageo says now entering consultation period w/ employees and their representatives to discuss proposals in more detail

Diageo Plc :Diageo says has reviewed spirits bottling footprint, and that some jobs in european bottling plants may be impacted toward end of year.Diageo says now entering consultation period w/ employees and their representatives to discuss proposals in more detail.

GMB Scotland Union says Diageo to cut 105 jobs in Scotland due to brexit concerns

April 20 (Reuters) - :GMB Scotland Union says Diageo to cut 105 jobs in Scotland due to brexit concerns.

Diageo says expectations unchanged after H1 profit gain

Diageo Plc : Half year underlying EPS rose 21 percent to 62 pence . Interim dividend up 5 percent to 23.7 pence per share . Reported net sales (£6,421 million) and operating profit (£2,065 million) were up 14.5% and 28.0% . Organic growth, across all regions, with 1.8% volume growth and 4.4% net sales growth . Organic operating profit grew 4.4%, in line with top line growth . Free cash flow continued to be strong at £1,084 million . Basic EPS of 60.3 pence. Pre-Exceptional EPS was 62.0 pence, up 21% . Our expectations of delivering stronger financial performance this year are unchanged .Confident of achieving our medium term objective of consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 100bps of organic operating margin improvement in three years ending 30 June 2019.