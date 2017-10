Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Dhanuka Agritech June-qtr profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dhanuka Agritech Ltd ::June quarter net profit 161.4 million rupees versus profit 199.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 2.20 billion rupees versus 2.27 billion rupees year ago.

India's Dhanuka Agritech March-qtr profit falls

May 19 (Reuters) - Dhanuka Agritech Ltd :March quarter net profit 242.2 million rupees versus profit 284.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 1.57 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.60 rupees per share.

Dhanuka Agritech Dec qtr profit rises

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd : Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - dec quarter net profit 266.3 million rupees versus profit 225.5 million rupees year ago .Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - dec quarter net sales 2.09 billion rupees versus 2.06 billion rupees year ago.

Dhanuka Agritech says final amount for buyback set at 800 mln rupees

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd :Says determined final amount for buyback to be INR 800 million.

Dhanuka Agritech to consider share buyback of up to 800 mln rupees

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd :Says to consider and approve buyback of equity shares of up to 800 million rupees.

Dhanuka Agritech June-qtr profit rises

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd : June-quarter net profit 193.5 million rupees versus 185.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.98 billion rupees versus 1.80 billion rupees last year .

Dhanuka Agritech March-qtr profit rises

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd : March-quarter net profit 284.8 million rupees versus 219 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.72 billion rupees versus 1.50 billion rupees last year .