DHX Media Ltd (DHXb.TO)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd :DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video strike their largest deal to date for kids' content.DHX Media Ltd says ‍large-volume content deal for 13 DHX Media kids' shows with Amazon Prime Video for its global subscription-video-on-demand service​.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd ::DHX Media initiates strategic review.Has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives available to company​.Strategic review committee will be chaired by Donald Wright and includes Elizabeth Beale and Geoffrey Machum Q.C​..Alternatives could include, sale of part or all of co, sale of some of assets of co, merger or other business combination with another party​.Has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including sale of co.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd :DHX Media reports results for fiscal 2017.DHX Media Ltd - ‍peanuts' first year cost synergies on track; SG&A reduction program initiated​.Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.02per share.DHX Media Ltd - sg&a reduction program initiated.Qtrly ‍revenue $87.6 million versus $75.3 million ​.DHX Media Ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted net income $4.7 million versus $0.5​ million.DHX Media Ltd - ‍realigned management team to streamline production, restructure licensing activities​.DHX Media Ltd - ‍integration on peanuts is on track to achieve $5 million in targeted, first-year cost synergies​.DHX Media Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss $18.3 million versus loss $1.7​ million.Q4 revenue view C$101.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd :Cedar Fair Lp - ‍co, Peanuts Worldwide renewed license agreement to showcase Peanuts characters, created by Charles Schulz, to 2025​.Cedar Fair Lp - ‍an added five-year option, exercisable at Cedar Fair's discretion, brings potential contract extension to 2030​.

July 14 (Reuters) - Character Group Plc :Says ‍DHX Brands extended Character Options Limited's master toy license for Teletubbies for a further three years​.Says ‍deal, which runs until 2020, is for worldwide manufacturing rights with U.K. distribution​.Says ‍deal will see character options adding further plush and plastic toys to range​.

July 6 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd ::DHX Media announces redemption price for its 5.875% senior unsecured notes due December 2, 2021.DHX Media Ltd - redemption price per c$1,000 principal amount of notes is c$1,066.12.

May 30 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd ::Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China.

May 10 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc : :Iconix brand group announces sale of peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands.Iconix Brand Group Inc- deal for for $345 million in cash,.Iconix Brand Group - intends to use net proceeds from transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down approximately $362 million of debt.Expects elimination of earnings from entertainment segment to be offset by interest savings from reduction of debt.To use net proceeds from transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down approximately $362 million of debt.Iconix Brand-definitive agreement to sell its interest in peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands to dhx media; deal expected to close by end of Q2.

May 10 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd DHXB.TO:DHX Media reports Q3 results for fiscal 2017.DHX Media - qtrly revenue C$78.3 million versus C$84.1 million; qtrly diluted earnings per common share C$0.06; qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share C$0.06.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$76.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 10 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd :DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake.DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake.DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for this acquisition is $345 million.DHX Media Ltd - accretive transaction expands DHX Media's portfolio of children's ip..DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for acquisition is us$345 million.DHX Media Ltd - boards of directors of DHX Media and Iconix have approved transaction.DHX Media-purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility and private placement offering of subscription receipts.DHX Media - as part of refinancing related to deal, co to redeem 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec 2, 2021 on terms as set out in indenture governing notes.DHX Media - entered agreement with underwriters to buy 100,000 subscription receipts of company at a price of c$1,000 per subscription receipt.DHX Media Ltd - fiscal 2018 calculated using pro forma june 30, 2017, adjusted ebitda expected to be us$105 million.DHX Media Ltd - proceeds of subscription receipts will be held in escrow and released to company upon completion of acquisition.DHX Media Ltd - if acquisition is not concluded within 120 days of issuance of subscription receipts, then subscription receipts will be cancelled.DHX Media Ltd - expects first year synergies of us$10 to $20 million from deal.