Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)

Dilip Buildcon signs term sheet to divest stake in 24 units

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Dilip Buildcon Ltd ::Signed a term sheet with Chhatwal Group Trust in respect of divestment of its entire stake in 24 of its subsidiary companies.Says sale for 14 operational projects, 4 under construction projects & 6 HAM projects.Says sale of stake for INR 16 billion.

Dilip Buildcon says no agreement entered into with Aion Capital

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Dilip Buildcon Ltd :Clarifies on news item aion capital emerges front runner to pick up stake in co's assets.Dilip Buildcon - confirm that no agreement has been entered into with aion capital..

India's Dilip Buildcon June-qtr profit from cont ops rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dilip Buildcon Ltd :June quarter profit from continuing operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 495.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 16.67 billion rupees versus 10.44 billion rupees year ago.

India's Dilip Buildcon approves issuance of NCDs up to 10 bln rupees

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dilip Buildcon Ltd :Approved proposal for sale of investment either partly or wholly in 23 wholly owned units to potential investors in different tranches.Says approved issuance of commercial paper up to INR 10 billion.Says approved issuance of NCDs up to INR 10 billion.Approved change in utilization of IPO proceeds of INR 2.6 million.

Dilip Buildcon gets two EPC projects in Maharashtra worth 5.81 bln rupees

Dilip Buildcon Ltd :DBL has been awarded two EPC projects valued at 5.81 bln rupees by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Maharashtra.

Dilip Buildcon gets NHAI order worth 5.03 bln rupees

Dilip Buildcon Ltd :Says DBL has been awarded order valued at Rs.503.10 cr. by NHAI in Andhra Pradesh on EPC mode.

Dilip buildcon gets three projects worth 32.69 bln rupees from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon Ltd :Says DBL has been awarded three projects valued at Rs. 3269 cr. by NHAI in Maharashtra.

Dilip Buildcon says co emerges lowest bidder for NHAI orders worth 5.03 bln rupees

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : DBL declared as lowest bidder for orders valued at INR 5.03 billion by NHAI in Andhra Pradesh on EPC mode. .Says 24 months of completion period for project.

Dilip Buildcon buys Bhavya Infra & Systems Pvt Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd :Says acquired 100 % equity shares of Bhavya Infra & Systems Private Limited.

Dilip Buildcon Dec qtr profit rises

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : Dilip Buildcon Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.09 billion rupees versus profit431.7 million rupees year ago .Dilip Buildcon Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 13.89 billion rupees versus 9.79 billion rupees year ago.