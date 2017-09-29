DIC Asset AG (DICn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DIC Asset appoints Sonja Wärntges as new CEO

Sept 29 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: DIC ASSET AG ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD.SONJA WÄRNTGES NAMED AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2017.MANAGEMENT BOARD TERM OF OFFICE EXTENDED FOR JOHANNES VON MUTIUS, CIO.AYDIN KARADUMAN, PRESENT CEO OF DIC ASSET AG, WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD AT END OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.

DIC Asset H1 FFO up 8 pct at EUR 29.8 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG :DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG REPORTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AT MID-YEAR AND RAISES FFO FORECAST FOR 2017.H1 FFO EXPERIENCED AN 8-PERCENT INCREASE, ADDING UP TO EUR 29.8 MILLION (MID-YEAR 2016: EUR 27.7 MILLION).H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD REMAINED STABLE YEAR ON YEAR AT EUR 20.0 MILLION DESPITE A DECREASE IN SALES, MATCHING LAST YEAR'S LEVEL (MID-YEAR 2016: EUR 20.2 MILLION).H1 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ROSE TO EUR 3.4 BILLION BY END OF FIRST SEMESTER, UP FROM EUR 3.2 BILLION AT END OF PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD.FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ADJUSTED.REVISED ITS FORECAST FOR GROSS RENTAL INCOME UPWARD TO BETWEEN EUR 106 AND 108 MILLION WHILE RAISING ITS FFO FORECAST FOR 2017 TO BETWEEN EUR 59 AND 61 MILLION.

DIC Asset raises FFO forecasts for 2017 to EUR 59-61 mln

July 11 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG ::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DIC ASSET AG APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE BY 8 PERCENT.RAISES FFO FORECASTS FOR 2017 TO EUR 59-61 MILLION, A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE BY 30 PERCENT.RAG FOUNDATION EXPANDS ITS EQUITY STAKE IN DIC ASSET AG TO OVER 10 PERCENT.

Dic Asset successfully places EUR 130 mln corporate bond

July 5 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG ::DIC ASSET AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 130 MILLION CORPORATE BOND.COUPON WAS FIXED AT 3.25 PERCENT, AND THUS PRICED AT LOWER END OF MARKETING RANGE.WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CORPORATE BOND ON 06 JULY 2017.

DIC Asset issues 5-yr corporate bond

July 5 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG ::DIC ASSET AG ISSUES CORPORATE BOND.‍IS ISSUING FIVE-YEAR MATURITY BOND IN A VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 100 MILLION​.‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​.

DIC Asset supports takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

May 10 (Reuters) - DIC Asset Ag : :DIC Asset supports public takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the takeover offer regarding their WCM-shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-shares.DIC Asset -TLG Immobilien intends to offer for each 5.75 tendered share of WCM as consideration 1 new no-par value bearer share in TLG Immobilien with a notional value of EUR 1.00.Says new shares of TLG Immobilien will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2017 in exchange.

DIC Asset Q1 FFO at 15.8 million euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Dic Asset Ag :Starts into the year with great quarterly result and places its fifth institutional real estate fund.Forecast for 2017 upheld.Q1 FFO of eur 15.8 million (Q1 2016: eur 14.5 million).Q1 profit for period added up to eur 7.6 million (q1 2016: eur 11.8 million).Rental income shows 0.9 percent like-for-like growth.

DIC Asset sells real estate package worth 143 million euros

DIC Asset AG : Sells real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.52 million) as it continues to streamline its proprietary portfolio .Transaction brings revenues already up to two-thirds mark of 2017 year-end target.

DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million

Dic Asset AG : Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017 . Dividend proposal raised again to 0.40 euros ($0.4223) (2015: 0.37 euros) . Forecast 2017: FFO increase by up to 28 percent, from 57 million euros to 60 million euros . At 47 million euros (2015: eur 49 million), FY FFO was at upper end of company's target range, which had been raised to 46 million euros to 47 million euros as late as September . FY adjusted profit for period totalled 26.9 million euros, which implies a year-on-year increase by 6.2 million euros . The company is thus aiming for an acquisition volume of c. 500 million euros for both business divisions in 2017 but with particular focus on the fund business .Expects to see a considerably improved operating income and a FFO increase by up to 28 percent to a projected total of 57 to 60 million euros in 2017 (FFO per share between 0.83 euros and 0.88 euros).

DIC Asset 9-month profit up at 22.5 million euros

DIC Asset AG : Says 9-month FFO of 36.9 million euros ($40.92 million) stable at previous year's level (9 months 2015: 36.8 million euros) . Says projected sales target of 80-100 million euros already reached . Higher FFO forecast for 2016 of 46 million - 47 million euros . At 22.5 million euros, 9-month consolidated profit for period was higher than previous year's level (9 months 2015: 16.1 million euros .Projects gross rental income of between 109 million and 111 million euros for full financial year 2016.