Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)

Letterone Investment says has 3 pct stake in Dia, option to buy more

July 28 (Reuters) - Letterone Investment Holdings :Says in statement has bought 3 percent stake in Spain's DIA << >>.Says has reached a deal giving it the option to buy further 7 percent << >>.

DIA sees to maintain comparable sales levels in Spain and Portugal in H2

July 27 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA SA) ::SEES TO MAINTAIN COMPARABLE SALES LEVELS IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL IN H2 - CONFERENCE CALL.

DIA on track to meet all FY 2017 targets

July 27 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA SA) ::SEES CONTRACTION OF STORE SELLING AREA IN SPAIN TO EASE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017.SAYS IS ON TRACK TO MEET ALL THE TARGETS SET FOR 2017.

DIA H1 adjusted EBITDA up 3.3 pct YoY

July 27 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA SA) ::H1 NET PROFIT 54.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 59.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES 4.29 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.15 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 3.3 PERCENT AT 278.3 MILLION EUROS YOY.NET DEBT 1.02 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 1.12 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016.

Prosegur develops project to automate cash management in stores of DIA Group

July 5 (Reuters) - PROSEGUR COMPANIA DE SEGURIDAD SA ::SAYS DEVELOPS PROJECT TO AUTOMATE CASH MANAGEMENT IN STORES OF DIA GROUP.

Dia reiterates 2016-2018 targets, sees strong organic growth in Latin America

June 21 (Reuters) - DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA ::REITERATES ITS 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AS WELL AS THE 2016-2018 TARGETS ‍​.SEES THE OBJECTIVE TO HAVE MORE THAN 1,500 STORES IN BRAZIL AND 1,100 IN ARGENTINA BY 2020.CAPEX EXPECTED TO GO DOWN TO THE RANGE OF 3.5 PERCENT - 4.0 PERCENT OVER NET SALES ‍​.SEES ROOM FOR FURTHER EXPANSION IN IBERIA SUPPORTED BY RECOVERING LFLS AND ATOMISED MARKET STRUCTURE‍​.SEES ECOMMERCE SALES TO GROW TO MORE THAN 120 MILLION EUROS BY 2020.

Spain's DIA says first quarter net profit 39 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Spain's Dia ::Says first quarter adjusted net profit was 39 million euros ($42.4 million).Says first quarter net sales was 2.1 billion euros.Says first quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 123 million euros.Says on track to meet 2017 objectives.

Eroski and DIA will create joint venture to trade own brands

April 18 (Reuters) - Eroski: :Says it entered into agreement with Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA) << >> to create a joint venture, Red Libra Trading Services SL, for negotiation of their own brands.Says will own 50 percent of the joint venture and DIA will own another 50 percent.

DIA announces partial exchange of notes

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA : Said on Wednesday that on April 7 the exchange of part of the 300.0 million euro notes due April 6, 2023 will be carried out for 194.3 million euros ($207.4 million)corresponding to 1,943 notes, of the existing DIA issuance 500.0 million euro notes due July 2019, which Societe Generale has accepted to acquire . Once the exchange has been carried out, the acquired notes will be redeemed and cancelled .As a result, the number of outstanding notes in issue of the existing issue will be 3,057, having a total face value of 305.7 million euros.

DIA proposes to pay dividend of 0.21 eur/shr on July 18

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA :Proposes gross dividend of 0.21 euro ($0.2262) per share from FY 2016 results to be paid on July 18.