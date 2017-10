Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Direct Energie H1 recurring operating income up 20.1 pct at 52.6 million euros​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DIRECT ENERGIE SA ::H1 ‍REVENUE: EUR 1,006.1 MILLION (+16.5%)​.H1 ‍CURRENT OPERATING INCOME: EUR 52.6 MILLION (+20.1%)​.H1 EBITDA EUR 69.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS 2017 OBJECTIVES.‍437,000 CUSTOMER SITES ACQUIRED IN H1​.

Direct Energie raises 130 million euros by private placement

July 12 (Reuters) - DIRECT ENERGIE SA ::REG-DIRECT ENERGIE : SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL RAISE OF €130 MILLION BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT.‍ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OF 2,626,262 NEW SHARES OF REPRESENTING 6.3% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL BEFORE CAPITAL INCREASE​.‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 49.50 PER SHARE​.‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 49.50 PER SHARE, I.E. A DISCOUNT OF 6.6% TO VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE (VWAP) OF 11 JULY 2017​.

Direct Energie: launch of a capital increase mainly to finance the Quadran acquisition

July 11 (Reuters) - DIRECT ENERGIE SA ::LAUNCH OF A CAPITAL INCREASE MAINLY FOR THE PURPOSE OF FINANCING OF THE QUADRAN ACQUISITION.GROSS PROCEEDS OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WOULD AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 100 MILLION.IN CASE OF EXERCISE IN FULL OF EXTENSION CLAUSE, THIS AMOUNT CAN REACH EUR 130 MILLION.CAPITAL INCREASE IS MAINLY AIMED AT FINANCING PART OF ACQUISITION OF QUADRAN.

Direct Energie to acquire Quadran

June 16 (Reuters) - DIRECT ENERGIE SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ENTERING INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF QUADRAN.SCOPE OF TRANSACTION WOULD INCLUDE ALL QUADRAN'S ON-SHORE WIND POWER ACTIVITIES, SOLAR, HYDRO-ELECTRIC AND BIOGAS ACTIVITIES IN FRANCE.SCOPE TARGETED BY THE ACQUISITION PROJECT SHOULD GENERATE AN EBITDA OF MORE THAN €40 MILLION IN 2017, OF MORE THAN €60 MILLION IN 2018, AND OF MORE THAN €100 MILLION IN 2019.ACQUISITION PRICE INCLUDED IN THE EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT FOR THE CONSIDERED SCOPE AT THE DATE OF COMPLETION IS AROUND €303 MILLION.AMOUNT IS COMBINED WITH AN EARN OUT OF A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €113 MILLION MAINLY DEPENDING ON THE PACE OF COMMISSIONING OF THE MANY PROJECTS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION BY QUADRAN, BETWEEN NOW AND MID-2019.GROUP PLANS TO LAUNCH A CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY €100 MILLION, WHOSE TERMS WILL BE DEFINED AT A LATER STAGE.

Direct energie Q1 revenue up at 648.5 million

May 10 (Reuters) - DIRECT ENERGIE SA :Q1 REVENUE EUR 648.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 516.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS 2017 ANNUAL TARGETS.

Direct Energie FY current operating income rises to 86.8 million euros

Direct Energie FY revenue up 66.5 pct to 1.69 bln euros

Direct Energie Q3 revenue up at 322.3 million euros

Direct Energie Sa : Q3 revenue of 322.3 million euros versus 180.6 million euros ($199.1 million) a year ago . Confirmation of annual objectives .Confirms its objective of annual turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros in 2016.

Direct Energie H1 net income group share jumps to 52.4 million euros

Direct Energie SA : H1 net income group share 52.4 million euros ($58.74 million) (x2.3) vs 23.2 million euros a year ago . H1 current operating income 43.8 million euros versus 22.7 million euros year ago . Adjusts its annual targets for fiscal year 2016 upwards . Sees 2016 current operating income of around 85 million euros at seasonal average temperatures . Two million customer sites portfolio is expected to be achieved by end of year 2016 . Sees 2016 revenue over 1.5 billion euros at seasonal average temperatures .Sees for 2016 over 2 million customer sites in portfolio.

Ecofin sells its entire stake in Direct Energie

Ecofin sells its entire stake in Direct Energie

Ecofin: Successful disposal by Ecofin of its entire stake in Direct Energie . Completion of the placement of 1,684,656 Direct Energie shares, representing 4.11 pct of Direct Energie share capital . Placement was carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding and represented proceeds of approximately 42.1 million euros ($47.46 million)