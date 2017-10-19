Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ::Dream Industrial REIT appoints new CEO Brian Pauls to lead next phase of strategic plan and spearhead expansion into the united states.‍Pauls will replace Brent Chapman who acted as chief executive officer from January 2015​.

Dream Industrial REIT reports Q2 results

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust -:Dream Industrial REIT reports solid Q2 2017 financial results and increase in occupancy by 80 bps to 96.8%.Qtrly diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit was 20.5 cents.

Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition

July 24 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition and updates strategy to increase unitholder value with acquisitions and developments of unique properties.Deal for approximately C$60 million.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal to be funded by assumed mortgage debt of approximately C$29 million.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal will also be funded by balance from working capital and trust's revolving credit facility.

Dream industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.222

May 2 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR_U.TO::Dream Industrial REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results and strong leasing momentum.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.197.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.222.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dream Industrial REIT says CEO stepping down in 2018

April 18 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ::Dream Industrial REIT announces chief executive officer stepping down in 2018.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - brent chapman, chief executive officer of reit, will be leaving Dream Industrial REIT in early 2018..Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust says brent chapman, chief executive officer of REIT, will be leaving Dream Industrial REIT in early 2018.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - over next few months, Vincenza Sera, REIT's chairperson will lead a search committee to find next ceo.

Dream Industrial REIT reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.212

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream industrial reit reports stable 2016 financial results . Qtrly ffo per unit $0.212 .Qtrly affo per unit $0.186.

Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid . Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to renew prior normal course issuer bid for 1 year . Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - bid will commence on December 19, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of December 18, 2017 .Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - under bid, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 5.8 million of its units.

Dream industrial REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.20

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream industrial reit announces stable second quarter financial results . Qtrly ffo per unit $0.229 . Qtrly affo per unit $0.200 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.