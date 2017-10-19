Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR_u.TO)
9.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.22%)
$9.16
$9.18
$9.19
$9.10
103,898
78,986
$9.24
$7.34
Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO
Dream Industrial REIT reports Q2 results
Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition
Dream industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.222
May 2 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR_U.TO::Dream Industrial REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results and strong leasing momentum.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.197.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.222.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Dream Industrial REIT says CEO stepping down in 2018
Dream Industrial REIT reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.212
Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid . Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to renew prior normal course issuer bid for 1 year . Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - bid will commence on December 19, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of December 18, 2017 .Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - under bid, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 5.8 million of its units. Full Article
Dream industrial REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.20
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO
