Edition:
United States

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

DIS.N on New York Stock Exchange

99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$99.01
Open
$99.33
Day's High
$99.66
Day's Low
$98.94
Volume
2,539,761
Avg. Vol
2,397,644
52-wk High
$116.09
52-wk Low
$90.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 05:06pm EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc :The walt disney company and altice usa announce comprehensive distribution agreement.Walt disney co - ‍​ optimum will add espn’s sec network in late 2018 and launch acc network (in place of another espn network) in august 2019.Walt disney says co, altice expect to collaborate on espn’s direct-to-consumer product, which is to launch in early 2018.Walt disney - optimum customers will continue to receive full streaming access to existing authenticated apps like abc, disneynow, espn‍, among others​.Walt disney co - new multi-year deal provides sports, news and entertainment to optimum customers in and out of home‍​.  Full Article

Disney, Chase renew co-brand card relationship
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 10:32am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chase Card Services::Disney and Chase renew co-brand card relationship.Says it, Walt Disney Co extended multi-year Disney Visa card, Disney Premier Visa card and Disney Visa debit card programs.  Full Article

Disney CEO Iger warns on co's EPS growth this year - CNBC
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 11:46am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - :Disney CEO Bob Iger warns on co's EPS growth this year - CNBC.Disney CEO Iger warns that this year's EPS growth will be roughly in line with last year's - CNBC.  Full Article

Disney preparing significant budget cuts at ABC TV group unit- WSJ
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 07:23pm EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - :Disney preparing significant budget cuts at ABC TV Group unit, including cutting upto 10% of unit's annual costs- WSJ, citing sources.Total number of positions being eliminated in Disney/ABC television group could be as many as 300- WSJ, citing sources.  Full Article

Walt Disney CEO calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "major strategic shift"
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:30pm EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::Walt Disney Co says new direct ESPN service will be available to consumers in early 2018 - conf call.Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "a major strategic shift in how we distribute content" - conf call.Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger - "these announcements mark the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company"- conf call.Walt Disney co says increased ownership of Disneyland Paris to 100 percent- conf call.Walt Disney says Disney-branded app will have Disney and Pixar films; disposition of Marvel, Lucas and Star Wars films not determined yet.  Full Article

Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.51
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 04:05pm EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::The Walt Disney Company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2017.Q3 earnings per share $1.58 excluding items.Q3 earnings per share $1.51.Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts revenues for quarter increased 12% to $4.9 billion​.Walt Disney Co - qtrly Studio Entertainment revenue $‍2,393​ million versus $2,847mln.Walt Disney Co - ‍Media Networks revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $5.9 billion​.Qtrly revenue $‍14,238​ million versus $14,277 million.Walt Disney Co - ‍lower operating income in Cable Networks was due to a decline at ESPN in quarter​.Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Walt Disney Co - qtrly operating income at cable networks ‍decreased 23% to $1.5 billion.Walt Disney Co - ‍decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs in quarter​.Walt Disney Co - ‍programming cost increase at ESPN due to a contractual rate increase for NBA programming​.Walt Disney Co - ‍lower advertising revenue at ESPN due to decrease in average viewership & lower units delivered including impact of 2 fewer NBA finals games​.Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts segment results benefited from timing of Easter holiday, which fell in Q3 of current year​.Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Jewellery maker Pandora expands alliance with Disney to Europe, Middle East and Asia
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 04:01am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA A/S ::PANDORA EXPANDS STRATEGIC CORPORATE ALLIANCE WITH DISNEY<<>> TO EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA.WITH THE EXPANSION PANDORA’S DISNEY INSPIRED JEWELLERY WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS IN ALMOST ALL OF PANDORA’S GLOBAL MARKETS.THE EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL BEGIN IN OCTOBER 2017, WITH PANDORA LAUNCHING ITS DISNEY JEWELLERY COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DISNEY CHARACTERS, INCLUDING MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE AND DISNEY PRINCESSES.SAYS EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL INITIALLY ADD AROUND 30 NEW PIECES OF JEWELLERY TO THE EXISTING ASSORTMENT.  Full Article

Walt Disney Co files for offering of $250 million, 2.950% notes due 2027 - SEC filing‍​‍​
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 02:14pm EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co :Walt Disney Co - files for offering of $250 million, 2.950% notes due 2027 - sec filing‍​‍​.Walt Disney Co - the 2.950% notes due 2027 will mature on June 15, 2027 - Sec filing.  Full Article

Walt Disney Company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78/share
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 04:15pm EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::The Walt Disney company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78 per share.  Full Article

Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 07:30am EDT 

June 16 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp ::Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018.Alliance Data Systems Corp - ‍loyaltyone european-based BrandLoyalty business signed a multi-year agreement with disney emea​.Alliance Data Systems - ‍agreement to develop retail loyalty market throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa for Disney EMEA, to run from 2018 to 2021​.  Full Article

Walt Disney Co News

Photo

Netflix adds more subscribers than expected, shares hit record

Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected around the world in the third quarter and projected growth in line with Wall Street forecasts, saying it had a head start on rivals as internet television explodes globally. | Video

» More DIS.N News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials