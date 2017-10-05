Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc :The walt disney company and altice usa announce comprehensive distribution agreement.Walt disney co - ‍​ optimum will add espn’s sec network in late 2018 and launch acc network (in place of another espn network) in august 2019.Walt disney says co, altice expect to collaborate on espn’s direct-to-consumer product, which is to launch in early 2018.Walt disney - optimum customers will continue to receive full streaming access to existing authenticated apps like abc, disneynow, espn‍, among others​.Walt disney co - new multi-year deal provides sports, news and entertainment to optimum customers in and out of home‍​.

Disney, Chase renew co-brand card relationship

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chase Card Services::Disney and Chase renew co-brand card relationship.Says it, Walt Disney Co extended multi-year Disney Visa card, Disney Premier Visa card and Disney Visa debit card programs.

Disney CEO Iger warns on co's EPS growth this year - CNBC

Sept 7 (Reuters) - :Disney CEO Bob Iger warns on co's EPS growth this year - CNBC.Disney CEO Iger warns that this year's EPS growth will be roughly in line with last year's - CNBC.

Disney preparing significant budget cuts at ABC TV group unit- WSJ

Aug 30 (Reuters) - :Disney preparing significant budget cuts at ABC TV Group unit, including cutting upto 10% of unit's annual costs- WSJ, citing sources.Total number of positions being eliminated in Disney/ABC television group could be as many as 300- WSJ, citing sources.

Walt Disney CEO calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "major strategic shift"

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::Walt Disney Co says new direct ESPN service will be available to consumers in early 2018 - conf call.Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "a major strategic shift in how we distribute content" - conf call.Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger - "these announcements mark the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company"- conf call.Walt Disney co says increased ownership of Disneyland Paris to 100 percent- conf call.Walt Disney says Disney-branded app will have Disney and Pixar films; disposition of Marvel, Lucas and Star Wars films not determined yet.

Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.51

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::The Walt Disney Company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2017.Q3 earnings per share $1.58 excluding items.Q3 earnings per share $1.51.Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts revenues for quarter increased 12% to $4.9 billion​.Walt Disney Co - qtrly Studio Entertainment revenue $‍2,393​ million versus $2,847mln.Walt Disney Co - ‍Media Networks revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $5.9 billion​.Qtrly revenue $‍14,238​ million versus $14,277 million.Walt Disney Co - ‍lower operating income in Cable Networks was due to a decline at ESPN in quarter​.Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Walt Disney Co - qtrly operating income at cable networks ‍decreased 23% to $1.5 billion.Walt Disney Co - ‍decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs in quarter​.Walt Disney Co - ‍programming cost increase at ESPN due to a contractual rate increase for NBA programming​.Walt Disney Co - ‍lower advertising revenue at ESPN due to decrease in average viewership & lower units delivered including impact of 2 fewer NBA finals games​.Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts segment results benefited from timing of Easter holiday, which fell in Q3 of current year​.Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jewellery maker Pandora expands alliance with Disney to Europe, Middle East and Asia

July 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA A/S ::PANDORA EXPANDS STRATEGIC CORPORATE ALLIANCE WITH DISNEY<< >> TO EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA.WITH THE EXPANSION PANDORA’S DISNEY INSPIRED JEWELLERY WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS IN ALMOST ALL OF PANDORA’S GLOBAL MARKETS.THE EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL BEGIN IN OCTOBER 2017, WITH PANDORA LAUNCHING ITS DISNEY JEWELLERY COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DISNEY CHARACTERS, INCLUDING MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE AND DISNEY PRINCESSES.SAYS EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL INITIALLY ADD AROUND 30 NEW PIECES OF JEWELLERY TO THE EXISTING ASSORTMENT.

Walt Disney Co files for offering of $250 million, 2.950% notes due 2027 - SEC filing‍​‍​

June 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co :Walt Disney Co - files for offering of $250 million, 2.950% notes due 2027 - sec filing‍​‍​.Walt Disney Co - the 2.950% notes due 2027 will mature on June 15, 2027 - Sec filing.

Walt Disney Company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78/share

June 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::The Walt Disney company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78 per share.

Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018

June 16 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp ::Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018.Alliance Data Systems Corp - ‍loyaltyone european-based BrandLoyalty business signed a multi-year agreement with disney emea​.Alliance Data Systems - ‍agreement to develop retail loyalty market throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa for Disney EMEA, to run from 2018 to 2021​.