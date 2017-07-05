Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Diversified Royalty on June 20, Co's unit, amends credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022

July 5 (Reuters) - Diversified Royalty Corp ::Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date.Diversified Royalty- on June 20, Co's unit that owns Sutton trademarks, amended credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022.Diversified Royalty Corp - effective July 1, Sutton monthly royalty rate increased from $57.375 per agent to $58.5225 per agent.Diversified Royalty - ‍in addition, amendment provides an improvement of 25 basis points compared to interest rate under sgrs lp's previous credit facility​.

Diversified Royalty Q1 revenue of $4.1 million

May 11 (Reuters) - Diversified Royalty Corp ::Diversified Royalty Corp announces first quarter results.Revenues of $4.1 million for Q1.Diversified royalty-combined same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership & Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd of positive 2.5% for q1.

Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln

Diversified Royalty Corp : Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results . Q4 revenue C$6.4 million . Net income for Q4 was $5.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to same period in prior year .Diversified Royalty - Same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited partnership and sutton combined of positive 5.3 percent for Q4 and positive 4.3 percent for FY.

Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of John Bennett indemnity litigation

Diversified Royalty Corp : Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of John Bennett indemnity litigation . Says co has agreed to make payment of $1.1 million in full satisfaction of all remaining and potential liabilities . All of proceedings currently existing between parties will be dismissed on consent without costs . Bennett has signed a full and final release of all past, present and future claims against corporation .As part of settlement, dividend's payments of $7.5 million versus $8.6 million accrued on dividend's balance sheet to result in $1.1 million accounting gain.

Diversified Royalty Corp announces third quarter 2016 results

Diversified Royalty Corp : Qtrly royalty revenue and management fees of $7.3 million .Diversified Royalty Corp Announces third quarter 2016 results.

Diversified Royalty approved cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share

Diversified Royalty Corp : Approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for period of October 1, 2016 to October 31, 2016 .To hold special meeting of shareholders to consider reduction of stated capital of corporation's common shares to $200.0 million.

Diversified Royalty Corp. announces agreement for the indirect sale of the Franworks trademarks and rights to Cara Operations Limited

Diversified Royalty Corp : Diversified Royalty Corp. announces agreement for the indirect sale of the Franworks trademarks and rights to Cara Operations Limited . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says deal for $90.0 million . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Agreement part of larger deal whereby Cara Operations Limited agreed with OJFG to buy majority control of OJFG for $93.0 million . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says $90.0 million of cara's $93.0 million investment in OJFG will be used to fund acquisition of FW rights by OJFG . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says upon deal closing Cara will control OJFG and will therefore indirectly own and control FW rights . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says dividend will use $15 million of cash proceeds from sale of FW rights to extinguish term debt . Diversified Royalty Corp.- Terms of sale agreement were reviewed and recommended for approval by a special committee of board of directors of dividend . Diversified Royalty Corp.- Dividend board of directors will re-evaluate its dividend policy upon completion of transactions contemplated under sale agreement .Diversified Royalty Corp.- Says at present, dividend board has no intention to amend amount of dividend's current monthly dividend.

Diversified Royalty says expects continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending to impact Franworks' 2016 restaurant sales in Alberta

Diversified Royalty : Expects continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending to impact franworks' 2016 restaurant sales in alberta ,other prairie provinces .Diversified Royalty Corp announces first quarter 2016 results.

Diversified Royalty Corp announces February 2016 cash dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp:Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share.Dividend will be paid on February 29 to shareholders of record date as on February 12.