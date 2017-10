Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Divi's Laboratories Ltd ::Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017.Inspection was for full CGMP and verification of all corrective actions proposed against previous inspection observations.On completion of inspection, co got form 483 citing 6 observations which are procedural.

Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam

July 10 (Reuters) - Divi's Laboratories Ltd :Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam.Says has filed a detailed responses and given updates to form-483 and warning letter within stipulated time.Says has taken up appropriate remediation measures to address concerns raised by US-FDA.Says company awaits further action from US-FDA.

India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls

May 26 (Reuters) - India's Divi's Laboratories Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue from operations 10.88 billion rupees versus 11.21 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share.Says got warning letter from FDA for unit -II at vishakapatnam.Says co repsonded to observations in form 483.

Divi's Labs says co takes steps to meet FDA's compliance needs after import alert on Visakhapatnam plant

Divi's Laboratories Ltd : FDA import alert for products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam was issued under 2 clauses 66-40 & 99-32 of FDA regulations . Says company has already initiated necessary measures to address concerns raised by US-FDA .Says co is making all efforts to fully meet compliance requirements.

Divi's Labs says USFDA issued import alert on products made at Visakhapatnam unit-II

Divi's Laboratories Ltd :Says import alert 66-40 issued by US-FDA on products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Divi's Labs gets form 483 from USFDA after inspection at Vishakapatnam unit

Divi's Laboratories Ltd : Says co's unit-II at Vishakapatnam had an inspection by USFDA from Nov 29-Dec 6 .Says co has been issued a form 483 with 5 observations.

Divis Laboratories Ltd declares interim dividend

Divis Laboratories Ltd:Declared interim dividend 10 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be credited / dispatched on or before March 29, 2016.