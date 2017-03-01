DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DLF Ltd audit panel approves next phase of process to negotiate definitive deal with GIC

DLF Ltd : Says co's audit committee took on record progress made in transaction process for sale of stake in DLF Cyber City Developers .Says approved entry into the next phase of the process to negotiate definitive transaction documents with an affiliate of GIC Singapore.

DLF unit completes deal with Cinepolis India

DLF Ltd : Unit DLF Utilities completed deal with Cinepolis India .

DLF to realign current shareholders arrangement in JV companies

DLF Ltd : Says DLF is currently focused on select projects in certain micro markets . Co through unit signed jv deals with Ridgewood holdings limited for development of 7 residential projects in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi,Indore. . Co, Ridgewood holdings decided to realign current shareholding arrangement in JV companies .

DLF says to deliver apartments as per schedule submitted by NCDRC

DLF Ltd : Co received order passed by NCDRC . Will be delivering apartments as per scedule submitted by NCDRC .

DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .