Edition:
United States

DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)

DLF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

175.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.10 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
Rs178.35
Open
Rs178.35
Day's High
Rs178.45
Day's Low
Rs173.60
Volume
1,270,942
Avg. Vol
9,862,922
52-wk High
Rs216.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DLF Ltd audit panel approves next phase of process to negotiate definitive deal with GIC
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 08:12am EST 

DLF Ltd : Says co's audit committee took on record progress made in transaction process for sale of stake in DLF Cyber City Developers .Says approved entry into the next phase of the process to negotiate definitive transaction documents with an affiliate of GIC Singapore.  Full Article

DLF unit completes deal with Cinepolis India
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 09:20am EDT 

DLF Ltd : Unit DLF Utilities completed deal with Cinepolis India .  Full Article

DLF to realign current shareholders arrangement in JV companies
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 10:47pm EDT 

DLF Ltd : Says DLF is currently focused on select projects in certain micro markets . Co through unit signed jv deals with Ridgewood holdings limited for development of 7 residential projects in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi,Indore. . Co, Ridgewood holdings decided to realign current shareholding arrangement in JV companies .  Full Article

DLF says to deliver apartments as per schedule submitted by NCDRC
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 09:31am EDT 

DLF Ltd : Co received order passed by NCDRC . Will be delivering apartments as per scedule submitted by NCDRC .  Full Article

DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 12:08am EDT 

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

DLF Ltd News

» More DLF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials