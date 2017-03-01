DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)
175.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-3.10 (-1.74%)
Rs178.35
Rs178.35
Rs178.45
Rs173.60
1,270,942
9,862,922
Rs216.00
Rs101.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
DLF Ltd audit panel approves next phase of process to negotiate definitive deal with GIC
DLF unit completes deal with Cinepolis India
DLF to realign current shareholders arrangement in JV companies
DLF says to deliver apartments as per schedule submitted by NCDRC
DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
