Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

‍Direct Line Group announces a 15 pct equity stake in Canopy​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :‍DIRECT LINE GROUP ANNOUNCES A 15% EQUITY STAKE IN UK-BASED COMPANY CANOPY​.

Prudential says Penny James to step down as group chief risk officer

Sept 8 (Reuters) - PRUDENTIAL PLC ::‍PENNY JAMES TO STEP DOWN​.ANNOUNCES THAT PENNY JAMES IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HER ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND FROM BOARD ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.‍PENNY JAMES IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HER ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND FROM BOARD ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍PAT CASEY, CURRENTLY CHIEF RISK AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER AT PRUDENTIAL UK & EUROPE, WILL TAKE UP ROLE OF GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER ON AN INTERIM BASIS​.‍PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR MS JAMES WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE​.

Direct Line brings on Prudential's CFO as new finance head

Sept 8 (Reuters) - DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC ::‍PENNY JAMES TO SUCCEED JOHN REIZENSTEIN AS CFO OF DIRECT LINE GROUP​.‍PENNY JAMES WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER-DESIGNATE AND BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017​.JAMES ‍WILL SUCCEED JOHN REIZENSTEIN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 1 MARCH 2018, ALL SUBJECT TO USUAL REGULATORY APPROVALS.

Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :Interim dividend up 38.8 percent to 6.8 pence per share.Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term..Strong h1 results, rebasing dividend and refreshing targets.Direct line - reiterate current financial targets for 2017: combined operating ratio in range of 93% to 95% and investment income yield at 2.4%.Management targets maintaining a 93% to 95% combined operating ratio over medium term,.

Direct Line updates on new solvency reporting structure

May 19 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc ::Updates on new solvency reporting structure.Capital coverage ratio as at Dec. 31, 2016 for group at 165 percent.

Direct Line Q1 gross written premiums rise 4.2 pct to 810 mln stg

May 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :Trading update for the first quarter of 2017.Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 4.2% higher than q1 of 2016, with motor own brands increasing 11.2%.Investment income in line with expectations at £42.0 million and remains on course to achieve a 2.4% yield.Group continues to target a 2017 combined operating ratio 2 in range of 93% to 95% for ongoing operations, assuming a normal annual level of claims from major weather events and no further change to ogden discount rate.Reiterate our target of a cor 2 in range of 93%-95% for 2017.Motor own brands in-force policies by 5.9% compared to q1 2016, whilst home own brands in-force policies grew by 2.0% compared to q1 2016.Direct line for business also grew in-force policies by 5.3% compared to q1 2016.Group has increased prices in response to lower discount rate and anticipated impact on claims inflation.Average written premiums were up 6.6%.Challenging home market, where group slowed its growth.Home claims inflation started to increase in 2016 and continued to rise above group's long-term expectations in q1 2017.

Direct Line posts 2016 operating profit of 403.5 mln stg

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc : Fy pretax profit 353 million stg . Final dividend up 5.4 percent to 9.7 penceper share . Total dividend 14.6 penceper share . Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1,2 up 3.9% to £3,274.1m (2015: £3,152.4m . 2016 results reflect one-off impact of using new ogden discount rate of minus 0.75% . Operating profit from ongoing operations of £403.5m . (pre-ogden discount rate reduction 3 : £578.6m; 2015: £520.7m) . Profit before tax of £353.0m (pre-ogden 3 : £570.3m; 2015: £507.5m) . Return on tangible equity 1, 2 of 14.2%, (pre-ogden 3 : 20.2%; 2015: 18.5%) . Adjusted for normal weather and before ogden discount rate change, combined operating ratio was 93.5%, towards lower end of target range of 93% to 95% . 5.4% increase in final dividend per share to 9.7 pence per share, (2015: 9.2 pence) . Total dividends per share for 2016, including special interim dividend of 10.0 pence per share paid in september 2016 following approval of group's partial internal model, of 24.6 pence per share (2015: 50.1 pence) . Group's estimated solvency ii capital coverage ratio 4 post dividend is 165%, above middle of group's risk appetite range of 140% - 180% (pre-dividend: 174%) . Partnership with psa peugeot citroën for telematics extended for 4 more years . Received approval from prudential regulation authority to use group's solvency ii partial internal model.

UK rate change to add 50-75 stg to average comprehensive motor insurance policy - PwC

:Consultants PwC say a sharp cut in the UK's personal injury discount rate will lead to an annual increase of 50-75 pounds on an average comprehensive motor insurance policy..

Direct Line sees lower profit before tax after Ogden rate cut

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc : Expects to recognise new discount rate in financial statements; also within solvency 2 ratio calculation for year ended 31 dec 2016 . Confirms it expects to achieve its guidance of combined operating ratio of towards lower end of 93 pct-95 pct range adjusted for normal weather for fy . New discount rate to reduce 2016 profit before tax by £215 million -£230 million after reinsurance recoveries . Estimates impact of moving to new discount rate to reduce year end solvency II capital coverage ratio before dividends, to higher end of 140-180 pct . Announcement has left open possibility of further changes implications of which have not been included within group's solvency calculation .Estimates that impact of moving to new discount rate to increase combined operating ratio for ongoing business by approximately 6 ppts.

Association of British Insurers-cutting discount rate is "crazy decision"

Association of British Insurers (ABI): ABI says cutting discount rate is "crazy decision", motor and liability premiums will rise .ABI says NHS will likely have 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) rise in compensation bills as a result of discount rate cut.