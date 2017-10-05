Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dialog Semiconductor to continue buybacks after Silego deal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor :Tells conference call after announcing plans to take over Silego that it will continue share buybacks.Further tranche to be announced in due course, management says.

Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc :Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Silego Technology, the leader in configurable mixed-signal ICS.Says to pay $276 million in cash with additional contingent consideration of up to $30.4 million for Silego.Says deal accelerates Dialog's revenue growth and is accretive to underlying EPS in full calendar year 2018.Says Silego headquartered in Santa Clara, California with approximately 235 employees worldwide.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQ3Gkw0qa.

Dialog Semiconductor sees Q3 revenue of $340-370 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc :dialog semiconductor reports results for the second quarter ended 30 june 2017. Q2 2017 revenue above the mid-point of guidance and strong revenue growth momentum into h2 2017..Q2 operating profit fell 13 percent to 20 million usd.Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to 255.5 million usd.Says gross margin at 46.4% and underlying¹ gross margin at 47.3%, above May guidance..Says underlying¹ operating profit of us$31.6 million, 5% below q2 2016..‍anticipate revenue for q3 2017 to be in range of us$340-us$370 million.​.‍expect gross margin for q3 2017 and full year 2017 to be broadly in line with full year 2016​.Says give us confidence in expecting 2017 to be a year of good revenue growth.

Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 mln in Energous

June 28 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc ::Dialog Semiconductor Plc says announced that Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 million in Energous.

Dialog Semiconductor updates on third tranche of share buyback

June 23 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc :Says under third tranche of share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,700,610 ordinary shares have been bought back.

Dialog Semiconductor comments on share price movement

Dialog Semiconductor Plc : Dialog Semiconductor statement on share price movement . Company knows of no business reason for this movement and confirms that it remains comfortable with its guidance for Q1 and in its prospects for year. .Company notes level of visibility into design cycle of its leading customers remains unchanged and business relationships are in line with normal course of business.

Bankhaus Lampe says Apple may develop own PMIC to replace Dialog Semiconductor's

Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Bankhaus Lampe says "there is strong evidence that Apple is developing its own PMIC and intends to replace chip made by Dialog at least in part" . Bankhaus Lampe says "believe that Apple is setting up power management design centres in Munich and California" . Bankhaus Lampe says hearing about 80 engineers at apple already working on PMIC with plans to employ it in iPhone by as early as 2019 . Bankhaus Lampe says "in the long term, we believe that Dialog’s business model, its analogue chip designers continue to be highly valuable" . Bankhaus Lampe says Dialog is facing significant uncertainty and apple developing its own PMIC could impact co's numbers from 2019 onwards Further company coverage: [AAPL.O] [DLGS.DE] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Energous Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.75

Energous Corp : Energous Corp reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results . Q4 loss per share $0.75 . Q4 revenue $130,000 . Q4 revenue view $388,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Expects to receive orders for Wattup Chipsets in second and third quarters of 2017, which will be filled by dialog .On track to complete FCC certification of its mid field transmitter, with a goal of completing certification by end Q2 of 2017.

Dialog Semiconductor commences buyback of third tranche of shares

Dialog Semiconductor Plc - : Announces commencement of the process for the third tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to its share buyback programme . Maximum maturity date for third tranche of buyback programme to be 10 July 2017; minimum maturity date to be 9 June 2017 .Board commenced process to buy back a third tranche of shares pursuant to buyback programme announced on 3 May 2016..

Dialog Semiconductor concludes share buyback at EUR38.7651 per share

Dialog Semiconductor PLC : Announcement relating to final settlement of second tranche of shares bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor PLC's share buyback programme . Under second tranche of share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,451,048 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 1.9 percent of company's ordinary share capital . At an average price of EUR38.7651 per share (being average of daily volume weighted average price during period of second tranche, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of EUR56,250,060 .Number of shares purchased under the first and second tranches is 2,783,206, at an average price of EUR33.6842 and at an aggregate total cost of EUR93,750,060.