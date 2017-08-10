Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc :HY ‍EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 0.9% TO 3,582P FROM 3,551P AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​.HY ‍NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED 9.2% TO £79.3M FROM £72.6M IN H1 2016​.‍HY EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 22.3% TO 45.42P PER SHARE FROM 37.13P​.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE RAISED 25% TO 17.33P​.‍RECORD SIX MONTHS OF LETTINGS TOTALLING £23.4M, ON AVERAGE 0.5% ABOVE DECEMBER 2016 ERV​.‍POTENTIAL SURPLUS OF £170M STILL TO COME ON SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION OF TWO PROJECTS FOR DELIVERY 2019​.‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017 ERV RAISED TO A RANGE OF 2% TO -3% FROM 0% TO -5%​.‍EXPECT TO RAISE 2017 FINAL DIVIDEND BY 10%​.

Derwent London pre-let lower ground floors and a new office pavilion

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc :DERWENT LONDON - PRE-LET LOWER GROUND FLOORS AND A NEW OFFICE PAVILION AT WHITE CHAPEL BUILDING, 10 WHITECHAPEL HIGH STREET E1, TO FOTOGRAFISKA.

Derwent London sells interest in copyright building

July 3 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc ::Derwent London sells the copyright building.Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH.Consideration is 165 mln stg, or 148.7 mls stg net of top-ups relating to rent free periods and a rent guarantee on vacant retail space.Completion of sale is expected in Q4 2017 after building has been completed.

Derwent London says it has let or pre-let 260,100 sq ft YTD

May 11 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc ::In 2017 to date co has let or pre-let 260,100 sq ft achieving rents of £17.0m pa.White collar factory now complete, 72% let with majority of remaining space under offer.Q1 0.9% above december 2016 erv.Ltv ratio 16.5% at 31 march 2017, with cash and undrawn facilities of £359m.Property disposals agreed in year to date total £327m, 6.7% above December 2016 values.Three developments totalling 727,000 sq ft remain under construction, 30% pre-let.Lettings since end of February 4.6% above ERV.

Derwent London says FY EPRA EPS rises 7.9 pct

Derwent London : Total dividend 52.36 pence per share . Final dividend up 20.6 percent to 52.36 penceper share . FY net rental income increased 5.2% to £145.9m from £138.7m in 2015 . FY EPRA earnings per share increased 7.9% to 76.99p per share from 71.34p in 2015 . FY proposed final dividend per share increased by 25.0% to 38.50p making 52.36p for full year .FY EPRA earnings rose 8.9% to £85.7m from £78.7m last year.

Derwent London says recommends special dividend of 52p per share

Derwent London Plc :Recommending a special dividend of 52p per share to be paid on 9 june 2017 to shareholders on register as at 5 may 2017.

Derwent completes sale of Tottenham Road property for 69.7 mln stg

Derwent London Plc : Disposal of 120-134 Tottenham Court Road .Has completed sale of freehold interest in 120-134 Tottenham Court Road W1 to a private investor for 69.74 mln stg before costs.

Derwent London hasn't seen any re-negotiation post Brexit-CEO

Derwent London Plc : CEO - we have not seen any re-negotiation post Brexit vote . CEO - not seeing any evidence of evidence of a slow-down in rental growth at the moment Further company coverage: [DLN.L].

Derwent London PLC announces disposal of Wedge House

Derwent London PLC:Says that it has sold Wedge House, 40 Blackfriars Road SE1, a 38,700 sq ft vacant freehold office building, for £33.5 mln before costs to Ennismore.