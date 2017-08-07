Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs approves acquisition of 70 pct stake in Dr. Lal Path Labs Bangladesh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd ::Says approved acquisition of a company in Bangladesh.Says co to acquire 70 percent stake in Dr Lal Path Labs Bangladesh Pvt Ltd for not more than 181.49 taka per share.

India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 444 million rupees versus profit 400 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.57 billion rupees versus 2.29 billion rupees year ago.

Dr. Lal PathLabs March-qtr profit falls

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.70 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 2.13 billion rupees versus 1.91 billion rupees year ago.Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Delta Riah and Pathology with co.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Dec-qtr profit falls

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 308.7 million rupees versus 608.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.07 billion rupees versus 1.89 billion rupees year ago.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs declares interim dividend of 1.30 rupees per share

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd :Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd says have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share.

Dr. Lal PathLabs June-qtr profit rises

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd : June-quarter net profit 375.5 million rupees versus 287.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.16 billion rupees versus 1.83 billion rupees last year .

Dr. Lal PathLabs approves acquisition of Delta Ria and Pathology

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd : Acquisition of Delta ria and pathology private limited . Acquisition of additional 10% stake in paliwal diagnostics private limited and paliwal medicare private limited .