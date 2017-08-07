Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)
759.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs2.40 (+0.32%)
Rs756.70
Rs760.00
Rs764.40
Rs754.30
9,872
98,862
Rs1,280.00
Rs753.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
