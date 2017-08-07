Edition:
Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)

DLPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

759.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs756.70
Open
Rs760.00
Day's High
Rs764.40
Day's Low
Rs754.30
Volume
9,872
Avg. Vol
98,862
52-wk High
Rs1,280.00
52-wk Low
Rs753.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs approves acquisition of 70 pct stake in Dr. Lal Path Labs Bangladesh
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 06:07am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd ::Says approved acquisition of a company in Bangladesh.Says co to acquire 70 percent stake in Dr Lal Path Labs Bangladesh Pvt Ltd for not more than 181.49 taka per share.  Full Article

India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs June-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 05:12am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 444 million rupees versus profit 400 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.57 billion rupees versus 2.29 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Dr. Lal PathLabs March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 12 May 2017 05:19am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.70 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 2.13 billion rupees versus 1.91 billion rupees year ago.Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Delta Riah and Pathology with co.  Full Article

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Dec-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 04:07am EST 

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 308.7 million rupees versus 608.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.07 billion rupees versus 1.89 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Dr. Lal Pathlabs declares interim dividend of 1.30 rupees per share
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 04:00am EST 

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd :Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd says have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share.  Full Article

Dr. Lal PathLabs June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 04:56am EDT 

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd : June-quarter net profit 375.5 million rupees versus 287.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.16 billion rupees versus 1.83 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Dr. Lal PathLabs approves acquisition of Delta Ria and Pathology
Friday, 27 May 2016 07:53am EDT 

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd : Acquisition of Delta ria and pathology private limited . Acquisition of additional 10% stake in paliwal diagnostics private limited and paliwal medicare private limited .  Full Article

