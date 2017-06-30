Edition:
Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)

DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

726.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
731.00
Open
728.00
Day's High
731.00
Day's Low
725.00
Volume
645,321
Avg. Vol
757,751
52-wk High
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Delta Property says disposal of securities by Redefine Properties
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 03:00am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd ::Says Redefine Properties has notified Delta that it has disposed all of its interest in securities of company.Says total beneficial interest held by Redefine now amounts to 0% of total issued Delta Securities.  Full Article

Delta Property Fund says FY distribution per share up 7.1 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Limited ::Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share.Reduced fy gearing to 41.5 pct from 47.2 pct at 29 february 2016.Dividend of 51.30719 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017 has been declared.Fy contractual rental income and property operating expenses increased by 32.1 pct and 44.1 pct respective.Full-Year distribution of 97.24 cents per share which represents a 7.1 pct increase to prior year..  Full Article

Delta says broad-based black empowerment consortium wishes to take 51 pct stake in co
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 11:30am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd ::Has been approached by a broad-based black empowerment consortium led by management of co.Consortium wishes to subscribe for a shareholding of up to 51 pct in Delta.Board has constituted an independent sub-committee to assess terms of proposed transaction.Proposed transaction may have a material effect on price of Delta shares.  Full Article

Delta Property Fund names Otis Tshabalala as chief operating officer
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 01:30am EDT 

Delta Property Fund Ltd : Otis Tshabalala has been appointed as chief operating officer and an executive director of Delta with effect from 7 June 2016 .Bronwyn Corbett will step down as COO and executive director of delta but will remain as a non-executive director.  Full Article

Delta Property Fund sees combined distribution growth of 7-8 pct for year ahead
Monday, 16 May 2016 01:10am EDT 

Delta Property Fund Ltd : Achieved forecast 8% increase in full year distribution to 90.79 cents per share . Contractual rental income increased 29.8% in the year ended feb 29 . Property portfolio of r10.1 billion, consists of 100 properties with a total gla of 813 505 m². .Anticipates combined distribution growth of 7% to 8% for year ahead.  Full Article

