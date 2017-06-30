Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

June 30 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd ::Says Redefine Properties has notified Delta that it has disposed all of its interest in securities of company.Says total beneficial interest held by Redefine now amounts to 0% of total issued Delta Securities.

May 29 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Limited ::Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share.Reduced fy gearing to 41.5 pct from 47.2 pct at 29 february 2016.Dividend of 51.30719 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017 has been declared.Fy contractual rental income and property operating expenses increased by 32.1 pct and 44.1 pct respective.Full-Year distribution of 97.24 cents per share which represents a 7.1 pct increase to prior year..

April 21 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd ::Has been approached by a broad-based black empowerment consortium led by management of co.Consortium wishes to subscribe for a shareholding of up to 51 pct in Delta.Board has constituted an independent sub-committee to assess terms of proposed transaction.Proposed transaction may have a material effect on price of Delta shares.

Delta Property Fund Ltd : Otis Tshabalala has been appointed as chief operating officer and an executive director of Delta with effect from 7 June 2016 .Bronwyn Corbett will step down as COO and executive director of delta but will remain as a non-executive director.

Delta Property Fund Ltd : Achieved forecast 8% increase in full year distribution to 90.79 cents per share . Contractual rental income increased 29.8% in the year ended feb 29 . Property portfolio of r10.1 billion, consists of 100 properties with a total gla of 813 505 m². .Anticipates combined distribution growth of 7% to 8% for year ahead.