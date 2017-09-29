Edition:
United States

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
670.50
Open
665.50
Day's High
679.00
Day's Low
665.00
Volume
645,273
Avg. Vol
675,294
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daily Mail & General Trust announces disposal of admissions education business
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C :DISPOSAL OF ADMISSIONS EDUCATION BUSINESS.‍DISPOSAL OF ADMISSIONS EDUCATION BUSINESS​.‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOBSONS' ADMISSIONS SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CAMPUS MANAGEMENT, INCREASING DMGT'S PORTFOLIO FOCUS.  Full Article

Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 01:36pm EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc ::announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group.  Full Article

Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Appointment of CFO . Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017 . CFO appointment follows September 2016 announcement of Stephen Daintith's resignation . Adrian Perry, deputy finance director DMGT, will act as interim CFO in intervening period .Collier joins from Thomson Reuters, where he is currently CFO of Financial and Risk business.  Full Article

Daily Mail publisher to raise 315 mln stg from Euromoney shares sale
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 02:00am EST 

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Trade date for placing will be 9 December 2016 and settlement is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 13 December 2016 . Daily Mail and General Trust- has committed to sell, in aggregate, c.32.3 million ordinary shares in Euromoney at a price of 975 pence per share .Daily Mail and General Trust- placing to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately 315 million stg.  Full Article

Euromoney to buy back c.19 mln shares from Daily Mail and General Trust
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 02:00am EST 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : DMGT has committed to sell c.13.0 million shares in Euromoney under placing, representing 10.2 percent of company's capital, at a price of 9.75 pounds per share. .Has also been agreed that Euromoney will acquire c.19.2 million of its own shares under buyback.  Full Article

Euromoney Institutional Investor trading in line with expectations
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 02:00am EDT 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Financial markets have been subject to increased volatility and uncertainty following UK's Brexit vote in June . Underlying revenues for Q4 are expected to have declined by 5 pct from same period last year . Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to have increased by 2 pct . Underlying sponsorship and delegate revenues are expected to fall by 13 pct in final quarter . Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax. of no less than 100 million stg for year to September 30, 2016 . Trading has continued in line with board's expectations, . Reported revenues for quarter are expected to show a 2 pct increase, largely as a result of more favourable exchange rates. . Underlying advertising revenues are expected to show a decline of 8 pct for quarter .Reported total revenues for year to september 30, 2016 are expected to show a 1 pct decrease on last year.  Full Article

Daily Mail says CFO Stephen Daintith resigned
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 01:19am EDT 

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Directorate change cfo resignation . Stephen Daintith, CFO of company, has resigned to take up role of CFO at Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc . Stephen will continue to provide support to DMGT as cfo pending appointment of his replacement . Board has commenced process to identify appropriate candidates. .Date of his departure from company will be subject of a separate announcement.  Full Article

Euromoney appoints of John Botts as non-exec chairman
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 10:47am EDT 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Botts was appointed chairman on an interim basis in November 2015 .Board has made permanent appointment of John Botts as non-executive chairman of company.  Full Article

Daily Mail says CEO Martin Morgan to retire
Thursday, 12 May 2016 02:24am EDT 

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Martin Morgan, Chief Executive, will retire as Chief Executive and from DMGT board . Will leave DMGT with effect from June 30 2016 . Martin Morgan will undertake an advisory role for a 12 month period from January 2017 .Announces that Paul Zwillenberg will be appointed as chief executive with effect from June 1 2016.  Full Article

Euromoney says Morgan to retire as non-executive director effective May 31
Thursday, 12 May 2016 02:14am EDT 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Martin Morgan will retire as a non-executive director of euromoney with effect from May 31, 2016, to coincide with his retirement as chief executive .Paul Zwillenberg will succeed Martin Morgan as a non-executive director of Euromoney with effect from June 1, 2016..  Full Article

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C News

BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line

* ‍group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations​

» More DMGOa.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials