Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

Daily Mail & General Trust announces disposal of admissions education business

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C :DISPOSAL OF ADMISSIONS EDUCATION BUSINESS.‍DISPOSAL OF ADMISSIONS EDUCATION BUSINESS​.‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOBSONS' ADMISSIONS SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CAMPUS MANAGEMENT, INCREASING DMGT'S PORTFOLIO FOCUS.

Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group

April 17 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc ::announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group.

Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Appointment of CFO . Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017 . CFO appointment follows September 2016 announcement of Stephen Daintith's resignation . Adrian Perry, deputy finance director DMGT, will act as interim CFO in intervening period .Collier joins from Thomson Reuters, where he is currently CFO of Financial and Risk business.

Daily Mail publisher to raise 315 mln stg from Euromoney shares sale

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Trade date for placing will be 9 December 2016 and settlement is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 13 December 2016 . Daily Mail and General Trust- has committed to sell, in aggregate, c.32.3 million ordinary shares in Euromoney at a price of 975 pence per share .Daily Mail and General Trust- placing to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately 315 million stg.

Euromoney to buy back c.19 mln shares from Daily Mail and General Trust

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : DMGT has committed to sell c.13.0 million shares in Euromoney under placing, representing 10.2 percent of company's capital, at a price of 9.75 pounds per share. .Has also been agreed that Euromoney will acquire c.19.2 million of its own shares under buyback.

Euromoney Institutional Investor trading in line with expectations

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Financial markets have been subject to increased volatility and uncertainty following UK's Brexit vote in June . Underlying revenues for Q4 are expected to have declined by 5 pct from same period last year . Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to have increased by 2 pct . Underlying sponsorship and delegate revenues are expected to fall by 13 pct in final quarter . Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax. of no less than 100 million stg for year to September 30, 2016 . Trading has continued in line with board's expectations, . Reported revenues for quarter are expected to show a 2 pct increase, largely as a result of more favourable exchange rates. . Underlying advertising revenues are expected to show a decline of 8 pct for quarter .Reported total revenues for year to september 30, 2016 are expected to show a 1 pct decrease on last year.

Daily Mail says CFO Stephen Daintith resigned

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Directorate change cfo resignation . Stephen Daintith, CFO of company, has resigned to take up role of CFO at Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc . Stephen will continue to provide support to DMGT as cfo pending appointment of his replacement . Board has commenced process to identify appropriate candidates. .Date of his departure from company will be subject of a separate announcement.

Euromoney appoints of John Botts as non-exec chairman

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Botts was appointed chairman on an interim basis in November 2015 .Board has made permanent appointment of John Botts as non-executive chairman of company.

Daily Mail says CEO Martin Morgan to retire

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Martin Morgan, Chief Executive, will retire as Chief Executive and from DMGT board . Will leave DMGT with effect from June 30 2016 . Martin Morgan will undertake an advisory role for a 12 month period from January 2017 .Announces that Paul Zwillenberg will be appointed as chief executive with effect from June 1 2016.

Euromoney says Morgan to retire as non-executive director effective May 31

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Martin Morgan will retire as a non-executive director of euromoney with effect from May 31, 2016, to coincide with his retirement as chief executive .Paul Zwillenberg will succeed Martin Morgan as a non-executive director of Euromoney with effect from June 1, 2016..