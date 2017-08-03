Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denison Mines Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp ::Denison reports Q2 2017 results including highlights from promising summer 2017 exploration program.Qtrly loss per share $0.01.Qtrly revenue $2.6 million versus $3.7 million.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business

July 26 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp :Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business.Denison Mines Corp - agreement is in relation to management and operation of several of BHP's decommissioned mine sites in Ontario and Quebec.Denison Mines Corp - DES to be responsible for management and operation of 9 mine sites in Ontario and 2 in Quebec from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019.Denison Mines says its environmental services business entered into new 2 year services agreement with Rio Algom, a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Limited.

Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million

May 2 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp :Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs.Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million versus $3.3 million at end of Dec 31, 2016.During q1 2017, company increased its corporate administration and other expenses included in 2017 outlook by $770,000.Remainder of 2017 outlook remains unchanged from company's previously disclosed 2017 budget.

Denison reports outlook for 2017

Denison Mines Corp : Denison reports results from 2016 and outlook for 2017 . Denison mines corp - company's budget for exploration and evaluation activities in 2017 is approximately $10.9 million . Denison mines corp - including partner's share of expenses, projected 2017 exploration and evaluation work program is budgeted to be cad$20.5 million .Denison mines corp - evaluation activities are expected to continue at wheeler river project throughout 2017.

Denison announces CAD$20 mln bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares

Denison Mines Corp : Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares . Denison Mines - underwriters have agreed to purchase 8.5 million flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$1.12 per share . Denison Mines Corp - private placement of 5.8 million common shares of company at a price of CAD$0.95 per common share . Denison Mines - underwriters have agreed to purchase a further 4.1 million flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$1.23 per share . Denison Mines - intends to use proceeds from sale of common shares for exploration, development at co's Canadian uranium mining projects in Saskatchewan .Denison Mines Corp - intends to use gross proceeds from sale of shares for exploration, development activities at co's Canadian uranium mining projects.

Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66 pct

Denison Mines Corp : Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66% . Denison Mines - JV parties agreed to allow one-time election by Cameco to fund 50% of its ordinary share of joint venture expenses in 2017 and 2018 . Denison Mines - Shortfall in Cameco's contribution will be funded by Denison, in exchange for a transfer of a portion of Cameco's interest in WRJV . Denison's share of joint venture expenses will be 75% in 2017 and 2018 . Denison Mines Corp - In connection with agreement, JV parties have also approved a CAD$12.5 million work program and budget for WRJV in 2017 . Denison Mines Corp - Denison expects that its ownership interest in Wheeler River Project will increase to approximately 66% by December 31, 2018 . Cameco and JCU's share of joint venture expenses will be 15% and 10%, respectively in 2017 and 2018 .Denison Mines Corp - Denison, operator of WRJV, agreed to propose work program and budget for 2018 that will not exceed approximately CAD$15.6 million.

Denison says to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium

Denison Mines Corp : Announces transaction to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium Corp. . Says under terms of agreement, ALX will retain a 20 percent interest in property . Company acquires an immediate 80 percent ownership in entire property in exchange for issuance of 7.5 million Denison common shares to ALX . Says if Denison does not meet $3.0 million work commitment, ALX's interest will increase from 20 percent to 25 percent .36 months after effective date of deal, parties to form JV, where material decisions to be carried by vote representing 51 percent ownership interest.

Denison Mines to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour

Denison Mines Corp : Denison announces transaction to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour for cash and stock . Will receive 18 million common shares of Skyharbour and staged cash payments of $500,000, in aggregate, over next five years . To acquire a 100 pct interest in property Skyharbour must also spend $3.5 million in exploration expenditures on property over next 5 years .all amounts in c$.

Denison Mines Goviex and Denison provide transaction update

Denison Mines Corp : Goviex and denison provide transaction update . Zambian competition and consumer protection commission meeting has been re-scheduled with a tentative date of may 27 . Goviex says previously anticipated closing date of transaction of on, or about, may 17, 2016 will be delayed .Companies have received no indications and have no reason to believe requisite approval from competition commission will not be received.

Denison Mines Corp announces C$10 million bought deal offering of flow-through common shares

Denison Mines Corp:Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 12,200,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.82 per flow-through share.Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2016.