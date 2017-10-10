Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO)

Edition:
Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 07:00am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :Osisko private placement & warrant exercise with Dalradian.Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of private placement, warrant exercise, co will own about 9.1% of Dalradian's issued & outstanding shares‍​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍has divested investment in Arizona Mining Inc for gross proceeds of $32.5 million​.  Full Article

Dalradian says qtrly loss $0.01 per share
Friday, 5 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Dalradian Resources Inc :Dalradian reports Q1 2017 results.Qtrly loss $0.01 per share.  Full Article

DALRADIAN NOTES POSSIBLE OFFER FOR MINCO PLC
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 12:20pm EDT 

Dalradian Resources Inc :DALRADIAN NOTES POSSIBLE OFFER FOR MINCO PLC.  Full Article

Minco plc announces possible offer for by Dalradian Resources Inc
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 12:01pm EDT 

Minco Plc : Possible offer . It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit . Disposal in return for issue of 15.5 million new Dalradian shares in total .Possible offer would be on for every 1 Minco share 0.0243 new Dalradian share.  Full Article

Dalradian Resources Q2 loss per share C$0.01
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 02:13am EDT 

Dalradian Resources Inc : Dalradian reports Q2 2016 results .Q2 loss per share C$0.01.  Full Article

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

