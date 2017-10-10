Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :Osisko private placement & warrant exercise with Dalradian.Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of private placement, warrant exercise, co will own about 9.1% of Dalradian's issued & outstanding shares‍​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍has divested investment in Arizona Mining Inc for gross proceeds of $32.5 million​.

May 5 (Reuters) - Dalradian Resources Inc :Dalradian reports Q1 2017 results.Qtrly loss $0.01 per share.

Dalradian Resources Inc :DALRADIAN NOTES POSSIBLE OFFER FOR MINCO PLC.

Minco plc announces possible offer for by Dalradian Resources Inc

Minco Plc : Possible offer . It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit . Disposal in return for issue of 15.5 million new Dalradian shares in total .Possible offer would be on for every 1 Minco share 0.0243 new Dalradian share.

Dalradian Resources Inc : Dalradian reports Q2 2016 results .Q2 loss per share C$0.01.