Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

Dunelm says ‍total revenue for q1 up 24.8 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc ::‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 ROSE BY 24.8% TO £247.9M​.Q1 ‍TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE GREW BY 9.3%.​.‍"WE CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM HOMEWARES MARKET"​."‍INTEGRATION OF WORLDSTORES BUSINESS CONTINUES ON PLAN"​.‍OUR GROUP GROSS MARGIN IN QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS, BEING 220BPS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR FOR TWO REASONS​.‍FOR FULL YEAR WE EXPECT DUNELM GROSS MARGIN, COMBINING STORE AND ONLINE, TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR​.‍OPENED FIVE NEW STORES IN Q1, TAKING OUR SUPERSTORE FOOTPRINT TO 165 STORES​.

Dunelm Group posts FY underlying pretax profit of 109.3 mln pounds

Sept 13 (Reuters) - DUNELM GROUP PLC ::FINAL DIVIDEND UP 2.1 PERCENT TO 19.5 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 3.6 PERCENT TO 26 PENCEPER SHARE.FOR THE YEAR, SHARE OF HOMEWARES MARKET INCREASED TO 7.9% (2016: 7.8%).FY TOTAL REVENUE AT 955.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 880.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FOR THE YEAR, SALES GROWTH OF 8.5% (2.3% EXCLUDING WORLDSTORES) IN CHALLENGING AND SUBDUED HOMEWARES AND FURNITURE MARKETS.FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 111.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 129.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 109.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 128.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO."HAD ENCOURAGING START TO FY18 WITH GOOD LFL SALES GROWTH IN FIRST TWO MONTHS"."OVER MEDIUM-TERM WE ARE AIMING TO DOUBLE OUR SALES TO £2BN, WITH 30%-40% FROM OUR INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT ONLINE CHANNEL"."EXPECT TRADING CLIMATE TO REMAIN CHALLENGING WITH DISPOSABLE INCOME OF UK CONSUMERS UNDER PRESSURE"."WE EXPECT TO OPEN A TOTAL OF 8 NEW STORES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR OF WHICH 4 ARE ALREADY OPEN".FY LFL GROWTH OF -0.5 PERCENT VERSUS GROWTH OF 2.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO.

Dunelm says CEO John Browett to step down immediately

Aug 30 (Reuters) - DUNELM GROUP PLC ::THAT JOHN BROWETT WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOR PERSONAL REASONS, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.DUNELM HAS MADE GOOD PROGRESS OVER LAST TWO YEARS DURING JOHN'S TENURE, HOWEVER NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH REQUIRES DIFFERENT LEADERSHIP.TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS STARTED POSITIVELY, WITH AN ENCOURAGING LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES PERFORMANCE.

Dunelm Group total Q4 revenue rose by 17.7 pct to 240 mln stg

July 7 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc : :Total revenue for Q4 rose by 17.7% to £240.0m.Q4 total revenue, excluding worldstores, rose by 6.7% to £217.4m.Q4 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) grew by 3.8%.Anticipate that pre-exceptional profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 1st July 2017 will be in range of £109.0m - £111.0m.Net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of £127m.Expecting approximately 1.5% of LFL sales to move from third to Q4.Expectation is that gross margin for full year will be broadly flat compared to prior year.For full year, group gross margin is expected to be around 49.0%.Exceptional items relating to acquisition are expected to be around £17m for financial year.Expect a further c£7m of exceptional items in next financial year.

Dunelm says Q3 LFL trading down 2.2 pct

Dunelm Group Plc : Q3 trading update . Total revenue for q3 rose by 11.4 pct to 255.1 mln stg . Q3 total revenue, excluding Worldstores, rose by 1.0 pct to 231.3 mln stg . Q3 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) declined by 2.2 pct. . Expect approximately 1.5 pct of LFL sales to move from third to Q4 . Broadly nets off with 1.7 pct of LFL sales that moved from Q2 to Q3 as a result of timing of our winter sale compared to last year. . Continue to see strong growth in online business, including a 21.0 pct increase in home delivery sales for quarter . Dunelm's gross margin percentage (excluding Worldstores) for quarter increased by approximately 75bps . Reflects a short-term benefit, and we expect half of this benefit to continue into Q4 . Integration of Qorldstores is going well . Run rate of gross margin going into next financial year is expected to be broadly flat compared to same time last year. . We continue to expect that business will be at least break-even in Dunelm's financial year ending June 30 2018. . As at April 1 2017, net debt was approximately 117 mln stg. . We opened two new stores in period leaving our Superstore footprint at 159 stores, a total increase of seven openings so far this year . We have completed six store refits within year to date and have at least five planned for remainder of financial year. . As a result, our expectations for full year remain unchanged..

Dunelm says HY sales up 2.8 percent

Dunelm Group Plc : Half yearly report . Interim dividend increased by 8.3 pct to 6.5p per share (fy16: 6.0p per share) . Operating profit before exceptional costs for period was £66.3m (fy16 h1: £75.6m), a decrease of £9.3m (-12.3 pct) . Operating profit margin before exceptional costs was 14.4 pct, 247bps lower than fy16 h1 . Operating profit for period was £57.0m due to exceptional operating costs of £9.3m (fy16 h1: £nil) . Profit before tax and exceptional costs was £65.2m (fy16 h1: £75.5m), a reduction of 13.6 pct year on year . Profit before tax (pbt) after exceptional costs reduced by 26.0 pct to £55.9m . Hy sales at £460.5m versus £448.1m . Hy ebitda at £71.4m versus £88.7m . Hy first half saw total sales increase 2.8 pct, whilst like-for-like sales decreased by 1.6 pct . Unusually warm weather in q1 reduced store footfall . Q2 saw an improvement in performance in our stores and customers responded very well to our enhanced seasonal product lines, especially our new christmas offer . Online also grew consistently through half at around 20 pct . Despite these issues, we continued to take market share, helped by five new stores as well as our online growth. . All of above resulted in a reduction in operating profits excluding exceptional items of 12.3 pct..

Dunelm Group says Q1 revenue down 1.8 percent

Dunelm Group Plc : First quarter trading update . Q1 total revenue fell by 1.8 pct to 198.7 million pounds. . Q1 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) decreased by 3.8 pct. . As at 1 st October 2016, net debt was approximately 83 million pounds.Continue to see good growth in online business, including a 17.9 pct increase in home delivery sales . Overall, we believe that we are continuing to outperform homewares market as a whole . Gross margin is estimated to be broadly flat when compared to equivalent quarter last year . Daily average net debt across period amounted to 76.5 million pounds. ."We are looking forward to a stronger Q2 as we continue to invest in extra seasonal space, new till systems, store refits and new store openings".

Dunelm sees full year profit before tax in-line with expectations

Dunelm Group Plc : Trading update for final quarter and for financial year ended July 2 2016. . Underlying LFL performance was up 2.9 pct for 13 weeks to July 2 2016 . Good Easter performance helped by being earlier in calendar . Gross margin for quarter was approximately 80bps higher than comparator period . Group remains strongly cash generative . Total like-for-like (lfl) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) decreased by 0.6 pct . Total revenue for Q4 grew by 1.8 pct to 203.8 mln stg . Continuing good growth in on-line business, including a 16.8 pct increase in home delivery sales . We anticipate that profit before tax for 52 weeks ended July 2 2016 will be in line with market expectations .Our net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of 80 mln stg.