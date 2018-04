Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dino Polska FY Net Profit Up At 213.6 Million Zlotys

March 19 (Reuters) - Dino Polska SA ::FY NET PROFIT 213.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 151.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 4.52 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.37 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 303.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 215.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.SAYS MANAGEMENT WILL RECOMMEND TO RETAIN PROFIT FOR 2017.FY EBITDA 401.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 288.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Network of Dino Polska reaches 775 stores in 2017

Jan 5 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA ::SAYS IT OPENED 147 NEW STORES IN 2017, 20% MORE THAN IN 2016.IN Q4 COMPANY COMPLETED 57 NEW OPENINGS AND AT DEC-END IT HAD 775 STORES.TOTAL SELLING AREA AT THE END OF 2017 TOPPED 295 THOUSAND SQUARE METERS, 23.8% MORE THAN AT 2016-END.COMPANY’S STRATEGIC OBJECTIVE IS TO SURPASS THE NUMBER OF 1,200 STORES BY THE END OF 2020.

Dino Polska Q3 net profit up at 63.5 million zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 63.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO‍​.Q3 REVENUE 1.22 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 916.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Dino Polska Q2 net profit up at 46.7 mln zlotys

Aug 30 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 1.11 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 826.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 68.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 46.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .

Dino Polska Q1 EBITDA up 29 pct YoY

May 24 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 910.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 707.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 EBITDA WAS UP 29 PCT TO 68.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 30.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ​23.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.HIGHER REVENUE HELPED BY A 12.6 PCT HIKE IN LFL SALES (VERSUS 8.4 PCT INCREASE IN Q1 2016).AS OF THE END OF MARCH THE COMPANY HAD 639 STORES AND 389 LOCATIONS SECURED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW STORES.

Dino Polska FY net profit up at 151.2 million zlotys

May 3(Reuters) - Dino Polska SA ::Reported on Tuesday FY revenue ​of 3.37 billion zlotys ($875.87 million) versus 2.59 billion zlotys a year ago.FY net profit was 151.2 million zlotys versus 122.2 million zlotys a year ago.FY like-for-like sales up 11.3 percent.Added 117 shops in 2016 and at end-year its network totalled 628 shops.