Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)

Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira

Aug 18 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 41.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS65.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Dogus Otomotiv decides to liquidate unit Meiller Dogus Damper‍​

Aug 15 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV :DECIDES TO LIQUIDATE 49 PERCENT OWNED UNIT MEILLER DOGUS DAMPER‍​.

Dogus Otomotiv reports Q1 net profit of 28.3 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 28.3 MILLION LIRA ($7.90 MILLION) VERSUS 47.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 2.08 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.25 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Dogus Otomotiv FY net profit down at 237.7 mln lira

Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret A.S. : Said on Tuesday that FY 2016 revenue at 11.93 billion lira ($3.28 billion) versus 10.89 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 237.7 million lira versus 302.9 million lira year ago.

Turkey's Dogus Holding sees 2016 sales up 22 percent

Dogus Holding Chief Executive Husnu Akhan: says sees 2016 sales growing 22 percent, exceeding 18 billion lira (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).

Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit down at 65.8 million lira

Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret As : Q2 net profit of 65.8 million lira ($22.48 million) versus 82.5 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 3.11 billion lira versus 2.80 billion lira year ago.

Dogus Otomotiv decides to use up to 524.0 mln lira for share buyback

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS : Says decides the maximum amount to be used for share buyback at 524.0 million lira ($172.51 million) .Decides to buyback up to 10 percent of the share capital equalling to 22.0 million shares.

Dogus Otomotiv appoints acting CFO

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :Appoints Kerem Talih as acting CFO with effective from July 1.

Dogus Otomotiv announces resignation of CFO

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :CFO Izzet Berk Cagdas resigns.

Dogus Otomotiv Q1 net profit down at 47.1 mln lira

Dogus Otomotiv : Q1 net profit of 47.1 million lira ($16.09 million) versus 132.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 2.25 billion lira versus 2.18 billion lira year ago.