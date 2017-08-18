Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)
8.25TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.03TL (-0.36%)
8.28TL
8.34TL
8.34TL
8.25TL
669,888
1,421,907
10.30TL
8.02TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira
Aug 18 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET
Dogus Otomotiv decides to liquidate unit Meiller Dogus Damper
Aug 15 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV
Dogus Otomotiv reports Q1 net profit of 28.3 million lira
May 10 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV
Dogus Otomotiv FY net profit down at 237.7 mln lira
Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret A.S.
Turkey's Dogus Holding sees 2016 sales up 22 percent
Dogus Holding Chief Executive Husnu Akhan: says sees 2016 sales growing 22 percent, exceeding 18 billion lira (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)). Full Article
Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit down at 65.8 million lira
Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret As
Dogus Otomotiv decides to use up to 524.0 mln lira for share buyback
Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS
Dogus Otomotiv appoints acting CFO
Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS
Dogus Otomotiv announces resignation of CFO
Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS
Dogus Otomotiv Q1 net profit down at 47.1 mln lira
Dogus Otomotiv
BRIEF-Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO