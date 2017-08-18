Edition:
United States

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)

DOAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.25TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.36%)
Prev Close
8.28TL
Open
8.34TL
Day's High
8.34TL
Day's Low
8.25TL
Volume
669,888
Avg. Vol
1,421,907
52-wk High
10.30TL
52-wk Low
8.02TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 02:50am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 41.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS65.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv decides to liquidate unit Meiller Dogus Damper‍​
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 11:31am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV :DECIDES TO LIQUIDATE 49 PERCENT OWNED UNIT MEILLER DOGUS DAMPER‍​.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv reports Q1 net profit of 28.3 million lira
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 11:53am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - DOGUS OTOMOTIV :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 28.3 MILLION LIRA ($7.90 MILLION) VERSUS 47.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 2.08 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.25 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv FY net profit down at 237.7 mln lira
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 01:18am EST 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret A.S. : Said on Tuesday that FY 2016 revenue at 11.93 billion lira ($3.28 billion) versus 10.89 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 237.7 million lira versus 302.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turkey's Dogus Holding sees 2016 sales up 22 percent
Friday, 2 Dec 2016 01:42am EST 

Dogus Holding Chief Executive Husnu Akhan: says sees 2016 sales growing 22 percent, exceeding 18 billion lira (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit down at 65.8 million lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 11:07am EDT 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret As : Q2 net profit of 65.8 million lira ($22.48 million) versus 82.5 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 3.11 billion lira versus 2.80 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv decides to use up to 524.0 mln lira for share buyback
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 02:36am EDT 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS : Says decides the maximum amount to be used for share buyback at 524.0 million lira ($172.51 million) .Decides to buyback up to 10 percent of the share capital equalling to 22.0 million shares.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv appoints acting CFO
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 11:07am EDT 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :Appoints Kerem Talih as acting CFO with effective from July 1.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv announces resignation of CFO
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 11:30am EDT 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :CFO Izzet Berk Cagdas resigns.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Q1 net profit down at 47.1 mln lira
Friday, 6 May 2016 11:01am EDT 

Dogus Otomotiv : Q1 net profit of 47.1 million lira ($16.09 million) versus 132.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 2.25 billion lira versus 2.18 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS News

BRIEF-Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

» More DOAS.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials