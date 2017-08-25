Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS (DOHOL.IS)

Edition:
0.92TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.92TL
Open
0.93TL
Day's High
0.93TL
Day's Low
0.91TL
Volume
18,943,576
Avg. Vol
60,168,695
52-wk High
1.11TL
52-wk Low
0.61TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dogan Holding completes acquisition of DD Finansman shares ‍​
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 08:38am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - DOGAN HOLDING ::INCREASES STAKE IN DD FINANSMAN TO 97% FROM 49%‍​.  Full Article

Dogan Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 93.9 million lira
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 02:37am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON SUNDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 2.59 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.93 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS WAS AT 93.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT 531,000 LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Dogan Holding to increase stake in DD Finansman to 97 pct‍​
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 11:41am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - DOGAN HOLDING ::TO BUY 49 PERCENT STAKE IN DD FINANSMAN FOR EUR 4.0 MILLION FROM DEUTSCHE BANK A.G. ‍​.COMPANY SHARE IN DD FINANSMAN WILL INCREASE TO 97 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTION‍​.THE COMPANY WAS PAID EUR 4.0 MILLION AS A RESULT OF THE SHARE TRANSFER BEING CONSIDERED AS A TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL LIABILITY AT THE SAME TIME.  Full Article

Dogan Holding Q1 net loss widens to 80.4 million lira
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 02:10am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 2.01 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.59 BILLION LIRA A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 80.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 30.3 MILLION LIRA A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Dogan Holding 2016 net loss widens to 219.2 million lira
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 01:35am EST 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding : Reported on Thursday FY 2016 revenue of 7.77 billion lira versus 5.95 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net loss was 219.2 million lira versus loss of 160.8 million lira year ago .Proposed not to pay dividends for FY 2016.  Full Article

Dogan Holding appoints Yagmur Satana as acting CEO as of Feb. 20
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 10:33am EST 

Dogan Holding AS : Chief Executive Officer Soner Gedik resigns as of Feb. 20 .Appoints Yagmur Satana as Member of the Board and acting CEO effective of Feb. 20.  Full Article

Dogan Holding authorizes management to carry out share buyback
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 07:31am EST 

Dogan Holding AS : Decides to allocate up to 5.2 million lira fund for share buyback .Authorizes management to carry out share buyback to minimize the affects of manipulative news on the media.  Full Article

Dogan Holding unit signs exclusive distribution agreement with Piaggio Group
Friday, 18 Nov 2016 10:03am EST 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding As :Unit Trend Motosiklet signs exclusive distribution agreement with Piaggio & C. S.P.A. ("Piaggio Group") for 3 years for.  Full Article

Dogan Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 0.5 mln lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 08:38pm EDT 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding : Q2 revenue of 1.93 billion lira ($657.60 million) versus 1.57 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 531,000 lira versus loss of 47.3 mln lira.  Full Article

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS - Turkish prosecutor prepares case against Dogan, Isbank - reports - Reuters News
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 10:32pm EDT 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS:An Istanbul prosecutor has submitted an indictment accusing the founder of Dogan Holding DOHOL.IS and chairman of Isbank ISCTR.IS of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring, several newspapers close to the government said on Thursday - RTRS.The prosecutor is seeking a 23-year jail sentence for Aydin Dogan, whose Dogan Holding owns Turkey's largest media group with titles including newspaper Hurriyet, and broadcasters CNN Turk and Kanal D, according to pro-government daily Aksam.Dogan Holding and Isbank had no immediate comment.The case dates back to when Dogan Holding and Isbank, the country's biggest listed lender, were stakeholders in fuel distributor Petrol Ofisi, prior to its acquisition by Austrian company OMV OMVV.VI in 2010.Isbank board chairman Ersin Ozince is accused in the indictment of involvement in financing the smuggling ring between 2001 and 2007, Aksam said. Prosecutors launched an investigation into Dogan Media Group last September for alleged "terrorism propaganda".In 2009 it was fined $2.5 billion for unpaid taxes, in what critics saw as an attempt to crush media criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan following its coverage of graft allegations.An aide to Erdogan meanwhile called in January for the nationalisation of Isbank, in which the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has a 28 percent stake.  Full Article

