Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)

Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc ::Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements.Intends to purchase for cancellation up to 450,000 of its common shares.Purchases will take place by October 27, 2017.

Dollarama Q2 earnings per share C$1.15

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc ::Dollarama reports second quarter results.Q2 sales C$812.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$812.6 million.Q2 earnings per share C$1.15.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 same store sales rose 6.1 percent.Sees‍ gross margin of 38.0% to 39.0% in 2018​.Sees‍ 2018 capital expenditures of $100.0 million to $110.0 million ​.Dollarama Inc - ‍comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2018 in range of 4.0% to 5.0%​.

Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

June 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc -:Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Dollarama - got approval from toronto stock exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million shares.

Dollarama reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.82

June 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc :Dollarama reports first quarter results and renews normal course issuer bid.Q1 sales C$704.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$716 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.82.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Dollarama Inc says renewal of NCIB and approval from TSX to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million common shares.Dollarama Inc qtrly comparable store sales grew 4.6%, over and above a 6.6% increase previous year.Dollarama Inc - gross margin was 37.6% of sales in Q1 of fiscal 2018, compared to 37.0% of sales in Q1 of fiscal 2017.Sees 2018 capital expenditures $90.0 million to $100.0 million.Sees 2018 gross margin 37.5% to 38.5%.Sees 2018 EBITDA margin 22.0% to 23.5%.Dollarama Inc says purchases under NCIB may commence on June 19, 2017 and will terminate no later than June 18, 2018.Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 net new stores between 60 stores to 70 stores.

Dollarama reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.24

Dollarama Inc : Dollarama reports strong results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 . Q4 earnings per share C$1.24 . Q4 earnings per share view C$1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 sales C$854.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$846.9 million . Dollarama inc qtrly sales increased by 11.5pct to $854.5 million . Dollarama Inc qtrly comparable store sales grew 5.8pct . Dollarama INC sees fiscal 2018 capital expenditures $90.0 to $100.0 millions . Dollarama-Board approved 10 percent increase of quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares,from $0.10 per common share to $0.11 per common share . Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 net new store openings 60 to 70 . Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 gross margin 37.5pct to 38.5pct . Dollarama Inc - comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2018 in range of 4.0pct to 5.0pct . Dollarama Inc - revised long-term target from 1,400 to 1,700 stores .Q4 revenue view C$839.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollarama says priced $225 mln notes offering

Dollarama Inc : Dollarama announces private offering of $225 million of series 2 floating rate senior unsecured notes . Priced an offering of $225 million aggregate principal amount of series 2 floating rate senior unsecured notes due March 16, 2020 .Notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $225 million.

Dollarama announces share repurchase program

Dollarama Inc - : Dollarama announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid . Program provides authorization for purchase of up to 6 million common shares during 12-month period from June 17, 2016 to June 16, 2017 .Entered into a program agreement with a third party to repurchase shares through daily purchases between Jan 13, 2017 and June 16, 2017.

Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

Dollarama Inc: Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements . Purchases will form part of Dollarama's normal course issuer bid which provides authorization for purchase of up to 6 million common shares . Intends to purchase for cancellation up to 300,000 of shares pursuant to private agreements between CO, 2 arm's-length third party sellers .Purchases will form part of Co's normal course issuer bid announced on June 8, 2016,during 12-month period from June 17,2016 to June 16, 2017.

Dollarama Q3 earnings per share C$0.92

Dollarama Inc : Sees FY 2017 gross margin 38.0% to 39.0% , fiscal 2018 gross margin 37.0% to 38.0% . Dollarama Inc sees comparable store sales growth in range of 4.5% to 5.5% for fiscal 2017 . Q3 same store sales rose 5.1 percent . Dollarama Inc - "looking at network growth, we are on track to open 60 to 70 net new stores, as planned, by fiscal year end" . Dollarama Inc sees capital expenditures for 2018 $90.0 million to $100.0 million . Dollarama Inc sees for fiscal 2018, EBITDA margin 21.5% to 23.0% . Dollarama reports third quarter results . Q3 sales C$738.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$738.5 million . Q3 earnings per share C$0.92 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollarama reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.88

Dollarama Inc : Dollarama reports second quarter results . Q2 sales C$729 million versus I/B/E/S view c$726.6 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.88 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 same store sales rose 5.7 percent . Sees comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2017 in range of 4.0 pct to 5.0 pct . Sees 2017 net new stores 60 to 70 units . Dollarama Inc sees 2017 gross margin 37.0 pct to 38.0 pct . Sees capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million in FY 2017 . Announced that its board approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.10 per common share .Dollarama Inc sees 2017 EBITDA margin growth of 21.0 pct to 22.5 pct.