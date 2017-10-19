Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Domino's German JV to acquire Hallo Pizza for 32 mln euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc :Domino's Pizza Group Plc - ‍daytona Jv Limited is to acquire hallo pizza gmbh for a consideration of eur 32 million on a cash and debt free basis.Domino's pizza - ‍additional eur 20-30 million of costs estimated to be incurred over next 2-3 years to finance store conversions and transaction costs​.‍transaction is scheduled to complete in q1 of 2018​.‍consideration and related costs are to be funded by german joint venture's shareholders​.

Domino's pizza expects FY underlying PBT at least in line with current market expectations​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC ::FOR Q3, ‍GROUP SYSTEM SALES UP 20.8%​.FOR Q3, ‍UK SYSTEM SALES UP 11.6% AND UK LFL SALES GROWTH UP 8.1%​.FOR Q3, ‍ UK ONLINE SALES UP 17.4%​.FOR Q3, ‍UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES, WHICH EXCLUDE STORES IN SPLIT TERRITORIES, WERE UP 8.1%​.‍NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR CAPEX TO BE AT LOWER END OF £50-60M RANGE​.‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT LEAST IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​.FOR Q3, ‍GROUP SYSTEM SALES OF £286.4M​ VERSUS 237 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.

Domino's Pizza announces share repurchase programme of up to 15 mln pounds

Sept 20 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC ::FROM SEPT 20 UNTIL OCT. 19, 2017 IT WILL COMMENCE AN IRREVOCABLE, DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO £15 MILLION OF COMPANY'S ORDINARY SHARES OF 25/48 PENCE EACH.PURPOSE OF PROGRAMME IS TO REDUCE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL.COMPANY INTENDS TO CANCEL ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED UNDER PROGRAMME.

UK's Domino's Pizza announces new franchisee partnership

Aug 11 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC ::DPG ANNOUNCES NEW FRANCHISEE PARTNERSHIP.ANNOUNCES CREATION OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH ITS FRANCHISEE IN LONDON.AS PART OF TRANSACTION DPG HAS AGREED TO PAY £24 MILLION TO HAVE A 75% STAKE IN A NEWLY FORMED COMPANY.TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO FINAL CONTRACT, WITH COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SEPTEMBER 2017.

Domino's Pizza says HY underlying PBT up 9.1 pct to 44.6 mln pounds

July 25 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC ::NOW EXPECTING 90 OPENINGS IN UK THIS YEAR.INTEND TO RESUME SHARE BUY-BACKS SHORTLY.ANTICIPATED NET COST OF C. £3M IN FY18 RAMP UP SPLIT BETWEEN OPERATING EXPENSE AND DEPRECIATION.HY SYSTEM SALES 546.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 494.5 MILLION STG LAST YEAR.INVESTING UP TO £4M GROSS IN H2 2017 TO IMPROVE VALUE FOR CUSTOMERS AND STRENGTHEN NATIONAL PROMOTIONS.HY UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SYSTEM SALES OF 2.4 PERCENT.RECOMMENDED INTERIM DIVIDEND +7.1% TO 3.75P.HY UNDERLYING PBT UP 9.1% TO 44.6 MILLION STG.INVESTMENT REMAINS ON TRACK WITH TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON WARRINGTON EXPECTED TO BE £37-39M IN SUPPLY CHAIN AND INFRASTRUCTURE."INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT NEUTRAL FOR 2017 AND POSITIVE THEREAFTER".CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OUTLOOK REMAINS £50M - £60M IN 2017 AND WE REITERATE OUR MEDIUM TERM NET DEBT / EBITDA TARGET OF 1.25X.

DP Eurasia NV prices IPO at 200 pence per share

June 28 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia NV IPO-DPE.L::Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering ("offer" or "IPO") at 200 pence per share.Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be approximately 291 million stg at commencement of conditional dealing.Immediately following admission, issued share capital of DP Eurasia will be 145,372,414 shares.

Domino's acquires Dolly Dimple's in Norway

Domino's Pizza Group Plc - : Acquisition . Acquires Dolly Dimple's in Norway . Together with Nordic partners - Pizza Pizza Norway - today announces acquisition of Dolly Dimple's, a leading Norwegian pizza operator . DPG will acquire Iceland group 51% shareholding in Pizza Pizza Norway and increase its stake in Icelandic business from 49-51 pct . Being acquired from Norges Gruppen for an enterprise value of 4 mln pounds .Also assumes controlling shareholding in Norway, Sweden and Iceland Domino's businesses.

Domino's Pizza FY system sales 1 bln pound vs. 877.2 mln pound

Domino's Pizza Group Plc - : Final dividend 4.5 pence per share . Total dividend 8 pence per share . FY system sales 1,004.2 million pound versus 877.2 million pound in 2015 . FY UK like-for-like system sales of 7.5 percent . FY underlying operating profit from continuing operations 85.7 million pounds versus 73.2 million pounds in 2015 . Expect to open at least 80 new stores in UK with further footprint expansion in all overseas operations . UK sales growth in the first nine weeks of 2017 of 8.3 percent . Board recommends a final dividend for 2016 of 4.5 pence per share, being a 14.8 pct increase on final dividend for prior year . Investing in additional supply chain centres to ensure co can supply its new long-term store target of 1,600 UK stores, 76 stores in ROI .Says online orders now source of over 71.5 pct of total system sales.

DP Poland gets rights to sub-franchise Domino's Pizza stores

DP Poland Plc :Has exclusive right to develop, operate and sub-franchise Domino's Pizza stores in Poland.

Domino's Pizza names Vodafone's Rachel Osborne as CFO

Domino's Pizza Group Plc : Agreed to appoint Rachel Osborne as an executive director and chief financial officer of company . Expected that she will join company and board and assume role of CFO from mid-October 2016 .Osborne is currently finance director - group commercial and enterprise for Vodafone.