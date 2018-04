July 27 (Reuters) - DOM DEVELOPMENT SA ::SAYS IT SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY MIRABELLE INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. WHICH OWNS RIGHTS FOR PROJECT OF INVESTMENT IN ZOLIBORZ, IN WARSAW.COMPANY ALSO BOUGHT RIGHTS OF PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF ABOVE INVESTMENT.DEALS ARE WORTH 184.6 MILLION ZLOTYS .PLANS TO REALIZE REAL ESTATE MULTI-STAGE INVESTMENT PROJECT FOR ABOUT 1,350.PROPERTIES.

May 18 (Reuters) - DOM DEVELOPMENT SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH FORUM IV FIZ TO ACQUIRE EURO STYL SA AND EURO STYL DEVELOPMENT SP. Z O.O. FOR 260.0 MILLION ZLOTYS.FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, DOM DEVELOPMENT WILL GAIN FULL CONTROL OVER THE EURO STYL SA GROUP WHICH RUNS REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN THE TROJMIASTO AREA.THE FINAL AGREEMENT IS TO BE SIGNED BY JUNE 14.THE ACQUISITION WILL BE UNDERTAKEN WITHOUT ISSUING NEW SHARES.MANAGEMENT ALSO PLANS TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND POLICY OF PAYING OUT 100 PCT OF THE NET PROFIT IN THE FORM OF DIVIDENDS.AS OF APRIL 30 EURO STYL SA GROUP HAD 232 FLATS SOLD, LAND BANK OF 1,357 FLATS AND OFFER OF 406 FLATS FROM 11 PROJECTS.