BRP Inc (DOO.TO)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BRP Inc :BRP amends and increases term facility.Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor​.‍Completed certain amendments to agreement governing its existing US dollar-denominated term facility​.‍Amendments also provide for a US$100 million increase of term facility for a total amount outstanding as of today of US$793 million​.‍Amendments include and a reduction of Libor floor to 0 basis points​.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brp Inc :Brp inc - sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million.Brp inc - in quarter, operating expenses decrease partially offset by an unfavourable foreign exchange impact of $4 million.Brp reports fiscal year 2018 second-quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.89.Q2 revenue C$1.027 billion versus i/b/e/s view C$907.7 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.18.Brp inc sees fy 2018 total company revenues up 4 percent to 8 percent.Brp inc sees fy 2018 normalized earnings per share up 14% to 20% to a range of $2.23 to $2.35.Fy2018 earnings per share view C$2.37, revenue view C$4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 21 (Reuters) - Brp Inc -:BRP Inc - ‍taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid​.BRP Inc - bid ‍to purchase for cancellation a number of its shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million​.BRP Inc - ‍payment and settlement of purchased shares will be effected by computershare trust company of Canada on or about July 25​.

July 18 (Reuters) - BRP Inc ::BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid.BRP Inc - BRP offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million.BRP Inc - SIB expired at 11:59 p.m. (montreal time) yesterday, July 17, 2017.BRP Inc - BRP expects to take up and pay for 8,599,505 shares at a price of $40.70 per share under SIB.

June 8 (Reuters) - BRP Inc :BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid.BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million.BRP Inc says anticipates that offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. (Montreal time) on July 17, 2017, unless withdrawn or extended.

June 1 (Reuters) - BRP Inc ::BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid.Q1 revenue C$956 million versus I/B/E/S view C$975.7 million.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25.Q1 loss per share C$0.17.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.BRP Inc says FY2018 guidance increased to reflect higher demand for BRP products.Sees FY 2018 year-round products ‍revenues up 8% to 12%​.BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million.Sees FY 2018 normalized earnings per share to a range of $2.20 to $2.32.Sees ‍fy 2018 total company revenues up 4% to 8%​.FY2018 earnings per share view C$2.22, revenue view C$4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.BRP Inc says announcement of a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $350 million of company's shares.BRP Inc says approval by board of directors of a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.

BRP Inc : BRP reports record fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 results . Q4 revenue c$1.305 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.22 billion . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00 . Q4 earnings per share C$2.27 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly north american retail sales increased 12pct mainly driven by ssv and snowmobiles . BRP Inc sees 2018 capital expenditures $215mln to $230mln . BRP Inc sees fy 2018 total company revenues up 2% to 6% . BRP Inc - in quarter, "are seeing great momentum with retail sales of can-am defender and maverick X3 side-by-side vehicles and sea-doo watercraft" . BRP Inc sees 2018 normalized earnings per share diluted $2.15 to $2.27 . Fy2018 earnings per share view C$2.15, revenue view C$4.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96, revenue view C$1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view C$995.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BRP Inc : Expands U.S. retail financing options by signing long-term agreements with Citi Retail Services and Roadrunner Financial . As per agreements, Citi to provide consumers with revolving credit programs through BRP's dealers to finance purchase of BRP's recreational vehicles .New retail financing options will be offered to BRP dealers starting Monday.

BRP Inc : BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures $190 million to $205 million . Sees FY 2017 total company revenues up 4% to 8% . Sees fiscal year 2017 normalized earnings per share-diluted $1.79 to $1.89 . FY 2017 earnings per share view C$1.77, revenue view c$3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.04 . Reports first-quarter results . Q1 revenue C$930 million versus I/B/E/S view C$876.2 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.04 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.96 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BRP Inc:Says has authorized the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase for cancellation up to 3,396,074 subordinate voting shares over the twelve-month period.Says NCIB commencing on March 31, 2016 and ending no later than March 30, 2017, representing about 10% of the public float of 33,960,749 subordinate voting shares as at March 17, 2016.