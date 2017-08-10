Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Ltd ::June quarter total net profit 126.4 million rupees versus profit of 347.2 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 6.43 billion rupees versus 10.50 billion rupees last year.

June 30 (Reuters) - Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd ::March quarter net profit 518.5 million rupees versus 237.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 12.15 billion rupees versus 11.38 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : Says commencement of commercial production at NPK plant in Taloja . Says total investment for the facility is below 8 billion rupees . Says will also cater to new geographies in southern and northern agrarian markets of the country .New facility to augment co's production capacity from current 300,000 tonnes to 1.1 million tonnes in phased manner.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 269.6 million rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 283.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 1.10 billion rupees . Brownfield expansion of fertilizer is progressing as per schedule and trial production likely to commence in q3 2017 . Sept quarter total income from operations 9.38 billion rupees . Negative impact in fertiliser sector due to delayed monsoon, inventory build-up from earlier quarter, price cut impacted qtrly performance . Says expecting better performance of TAN in subsequent qtrs . "Optimistic with respect to outlook across all our businesses" .Says slated to positive offshoots of the brown field expansion.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 347.2 million rupees; total income from operations INR 10.45 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 450 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.28 billion rupees . Q1 performance was severely dampened by delayed monsoon till early July, leading to severe water cuts . Volume and margins of fertilizer segment impacted by prodution cut due to water scarcity, sudden market price cuts .

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : DFPCL announces its plan to expand nitric acid capacities . Project entails estimated investment of 5.50 billion rupees . Project to be completed by H2 of 2018 .

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp - March-quarter net profit 259.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.81 billion rupees . Production for quarter adversely affected due to water shortage at taloja plant .