Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals ‍Q1 performance in line with management expectations

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc ::DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, WITH CONTINUED GROWTH ACROSS ALL OF ITS MARKETS​.

Dechra says trading in line with management expectations

July 6 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc ::Trading update.Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations.Reported group revenue for period increased by c.28% at constant exchange rate.European pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.7% at cer.North America pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.93% at cer.

Kane Biotech says entered into license and distribution agreement with Dechra Veterinary Products

Kane Biotech Inc : Kane biotech inc- terms of agreement are confidential between parties and further financial details are not disclosed . Kane biotech inc - has entered into exclusive license and distribution agreement with dechra veterinary products llc, unit of dechra pharmaceuticals . Kane biotech- to receive upfront payment upon signing along with series of potential payments to combined maximum of usd $2.0 million .Kane biotech inc - will receive an ongoing royalty on net sales of its products by dechra in north america.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals says half-year revenue up at 172.6 mln stg

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Half-Yearly financial report 2017 . Half-Yearly financial report 2017 for six months ended 31 december 2016 . Hy total group revenue of £172.6 million, a growth of 34.7 pct at constant exchange rate (cer) (55.9 pct at actual exchange rate (aer)). . Hy core (excluding acquisitions) european pharmaceuticals (eu pharmaceuticals) segment revenue growth of 5.9 pct at cer (20.0 pct at aer). . Hy underlying operating profit increased by 28.6 pct at cer (47.1 pct at aer). .Net cash inflow from underlying operating activities of £43.9 million with a cash conversion of 124.0 pct..

Dechra Pharma expresses confidence about its FY expectations

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Trading update . Issues following unaudited trading update covering half year reporting period from 1 July to 31 December 2016 . Reported group revenue for period increased by approximately 34 pct at constant exchange rate (CER) (56 pct at actual exchange rate (AER)) . Core group revenue growth, excluding benefit from acquisitions, was 7 pct at CER (AER 22 pct); growth in core EU business was 6 pct at cer (AER 20 pct), and 10 pct (AER 31 pct) in North America . All acquisition integrations are progressing well with revenue contributions from Genera, Putney, Apex and Brovel being ahead of board's expectations. .We remain confident in our strategy, our future prospects and our expectations for full year performance.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals full year revenue up 21.7 pct

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Final dividend 12.91 penceper share . Fy revenue rose 21.7 percent to 247.6 million stg . Total dividend 18.46 penceper share . Preliminary results announcement . Fy revenue growth in our existing eu pharmaceuticals segment was 5.7pct (at cer) . Product development pipeline continues to deliver results: recently launched products osphos ® and zycortal ® gaining good market penetration. . Geographical expansion enhancing revenue growth with good performance in poland and canada and new start-up in austria. . Although we anticipate a degree of uncertainty following brexit, business is naturally hedged by its geographical spread and international sourcing . Any significant downturn in uk economy may impinge on growth rates; however, we do not anticipate any material effect on group. . Fy group underlying operating profit growth was 20.9pct at cer for 2016 . Including non-underlying items, group's reported fy profit after tax of £12.5 million decreased by 27.7pct at cer (35.9pct at aer) .We delivered fy underlying operating profit of £52.9 million, representing a growth of 20.9pct compared to previous year.

Dechra Pharma poaches finance head from Consort Medical

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer .Appointment of Richard Cotton as chief financial officer.

Consort Medical CFO resigns to join Dechra Pharma

Consort Medical Plc : Says Richard Cotton, group chief financial officer will be leaving business after interim results in Dec. 2016 .Says will be leaving business in order to accept position of chief financial officer at Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals says FY revenue growth of 21 pct

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Says fy revenue in eu, excluding genera®, grew by 5% at cer but currency headwinds impacted actual reported growth . Says growth opportunities available should not be affected by current market volatility and uncertainty . Says fy north america continued to grow at a significant rate with revenue increase of 37% at cer . Says excluding acquisitions, fy revenue growth was 11% at cer .Says pipeline continues to provide good growth prospects for future..