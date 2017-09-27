Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Diploma says CEO Bruce Thompson to retire before September end

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc ::DIPLOMA PLC - ‍ANNOUNCES THAT BRUCE THOMPSON HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BEFORE END OF SEPTEMBER 2018​.

Diploma sees to report FY results in line with expectations

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc :REMAINS ON TRACK TO REPORT RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.REPORTED GROUP REVENUES FOR YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY CA. 17%.IN LIFE SCIENCES, UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE CA. 3%.ON UNDERLYING BASIS, AFTER ADJUSTING FOR IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND CURRENCY EFFECTS, REVENUES FOR YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY CA. 6%.

Diploma reports HY adjusted EPS 23.9 cents

May 15 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc ::HY adjusted earnings per share 23.9 cents versus 19.5 cents year ago.Says declared an increased interim dividend up 13.0% to 7.0p per share.Says that group will make further progress this year and will continue its proven track record of value creation for shareholders.

Corrects headline and first bullet point to change currency to pence from cents:HY adjusted earnings per share 23.9 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago.Says group will make further progress this year and will continue its proven track record of value creation for shareholders.Says declared an increased interim dividend up 13.0% to 7.0p per share.

Diploma says group continues to trade in line with expectations

Diploma Plc : Group has continued to trade in line with expectations . Reported group revenues in first half of year are expected to be ca. 20 pct ahead of comparable period .H1 group revenues are expected to increase by ca. 6 pct with acquisitions completed during last twelve months contributing ca. 1 pct net.

Diploma sees full-year results in line with expectations

Diploma Plc : Group has delivered a robust performance in second half of year and is on track to report results for full year in line with expectations . Reported revenues for year ending 30 september 2016 are expected to increase by ca. 14 pct . Translational currency effects are expected to add ca. 4 pct to group revenues, driven by substantial decline in UK sterling since Brexit decision in june 2016 . On an underlying basis, after adjusting for impact of acquisitions and currency effects, group revenues for year are expected to increase by ca. 2 pct . In life sciences, underlying revenue growth for full year is expected to be ca. 3 pct . Operating margins have remained robust in second half and are expected to be broadly consistent with first half and to remain ca. 100 bps below prior year . Group's free cash flow for year ending 30 September 2016 is likely to be substantially ahead of last year .Group's balance sheet is also very strong and is expected to return to a modest net cash funds position at 30 September 2016.

Diploma half yearly revenue up by 10 pct

Diploma Plc : Half yearly revenue increased by 10% . Half yearly revenue 179.1 million stg versus 163.2 million stg a year ago . Half yearly profit before tax 25.6 million stg versus 26.0 million stg a year ago . Adjusted profit before tax increased by 4% to £30.4m . Challenging trading conditions likely to persist through second half of year, .Directors have declared an increased interim dividend up 7% to 6.2 p per share.

Diploma PLC acquires Cablecraft Limited for maximum net cash consideration of 26.0 mln pounds

Diploma PLC:Says acquisition of 100% of Cablecraft Limited, a group of businesses headquartered near Dunstable in the UK and providing essential cable identification, management and termination products and solutions to a broad base of primarily UK based customers.Says this transaction will be immediately earnings enhancing to the Group and will be reported as part of the Controls Sector activities.Says initial net cash consideration to be paid on completion will be 21.0 mln pounds, before acquisition costs, which will be met from the group's existing cash resources and revolving bank credit facility.Says deferred consideration up to a maximum of 5.0 mln pounds will be payable based on earnings before interest and tax achieved in each of the 12 month periods ending March 31, 2016 and 2017.