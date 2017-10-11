Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ Krumovgrad remains on track for first gold production in Q4 of 2018​.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍sees for 2017 2 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes​ ore milled.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - sees for 2017 ‍210,000 tonnes to 240​,000 tonnes complex concentrate smelted.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ "Chelopech gold and copper production during q3 was as expected", chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance​.Dundee precious metals inc - at Chelopech mine,‍ Q3 gold production 48,400 ounces and copper production 9.5 million pounds​.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair.Dundee Precious Metals Inc says board has appointed Jonathan Goodman as chair of board, as his current role as executive chairman is no longer necessary.

July 31 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Limited.Dundee Precious Metals - As per agreement, co will combine its proprietary wireless underground communications technology with Minerp.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍DPM will transfer terrative into a new canadian subsidiary of DPM and provide initial funding of $20 million​.As per agreement, co will acquire a majority interest in Minerp.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍Proceeds will be used to acquire an initial 78% interest in common shares of Newco, repay existing Minerp indebtedness​.Dundee Precious Metals - Also agreed to provide Newco or its subsidiaries with up to $5 million of additional financing to support its working capital.Dundee Precious Metals - Financial position will remain strong with ample cash resources, including about $250 million under committed revolving credit facility​.

July 27 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 second quarter results and updated guidance.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07.Q2 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Achieved gold and copper production of 53,474 ounces and 8.6 million pounds in quarter.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - 2017 production and sales guidance for Chelopech has been increased.Dundee Precious -‍ 2017 production,sales guidance for Chelopech increased to reflect higher metals production, payable metals in concentrate sold in H1​.Dundee Precious Metals Inc sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures 25 million- 32 million.Sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 - 187,000 ounces.Sees 2017 consolidated copper production 35 million - 39 million pounds.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Sees 2017 ‍ore mined/milled 2.040 million tonnes - 2.200​ million tonnes.

July 10 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc ::Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results.Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results.Chelopech mine continues to perform better than expected with strong production in quarter.Says Chelopech is expected to achieve upper end of its 2017 production guidance.Tsumeb also delivered improved operating performance and is on track to achieve its production guidance in quarter."at Krumovgrad, construction of our gold project is proceeding well and we still expect production to begin in Q4 of 2018".The smelter remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance with next Ausmelt furnace relining not expected prior to 2018.Sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes.

July 10 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Chelopech mine continues to perform better than expected with strong production in quarter.Dundee Precious Metals Inc says Chelopech is expected to achieve upper end of its 2017 production guidance.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Tsumeb also delivered improved operating performance and is on track to achieve its production guidance.Dundee Precious Metals - "At Krumovgrad, construction of our gold project is proceeding well and we still expect production to begin in Q4 of 2018".Dundee Precious Metals Inc - the smelter remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance with next ausmelt furnace relining not expected prior to 2018.Sees 2017 ore milled from Chelopech of 2.0 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes.

May 3 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04.Q1 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Dundee Precious Metals Inc says copper concentrate produced during Q1 of 2017 of 23,510 tonnes was 20% lower than corresponding period in 2016.Dundee Precious Metals -Gold contained in copper and pyrite concentrate produced in Q1 of 2017 of 46,371 ounces was comparable to corresponding period in 2016.Dundee Precious Metals Inc says deliveries of copper concentrate during Q1 of 2017 of 25,516 tonnes were comparable to corresponding period in 2016.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Qtrly revenue $74.6 million versus $70.1 million.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results . Dundee Precious Metals Inc - chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance .Dundee Precious Metals Inc - q1 chelopech gold and copper production was in line with 2017 mine plan.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Says successfully amended $80 million Tranche C component of its revolving credit facility . Entered into a $50 million prepaid forward gold transaction .Says proceeds from transaction will be recognized initially as deferred revenue.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Dundee Precious Metals announces receipt of final construction permit for Krumovgrad Gold project . Statutory review and appeal period has expired and permit is in force as of august 9, 2016 .Company is well positioned to commence construction phase of this project following receipt of board approval.