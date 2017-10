Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DPNT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Deepak Nitrite June-qtr profit falls

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Deepak Nitrite Ltd :June quarter net profit 201 million rupees versus 673.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.64 billion rupees versus 3.42 billion rupees year ago.

Deepak Nitrite March qtr profit rises

April 28 (Reuters) - Deepak Nitrite Ltd :March quarter net profit 207.6 million rupees versus profit 205.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 3.36 billion rupees year ago.

Deepak Nitrite recommended dividend INR 1.20 per equity share

April 28 (Reuters) - Deepak Nitrite Ltd :Says recommended payment of dividend INR 1.20 per equity share.

Deepak Nitrite says Telangana State Pollution Control Board revokes closure order on Hyderabad unit

Deepak Nitrite Ltd :Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked.

Deepak Nitrite seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 1.5 bln rupees

Deepak Nitrite Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of shares through qip for up to 1.5 billion rupees .

Deepak Nitrite March-qtr net profit rises

Deepak Nitrite Ltd : March-quarter net profit 205.6 million rupees versus 164.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.36 billion rupees versus 3.14 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 1.20 rupees per share .