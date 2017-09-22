Edition:
United States

Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

DPWGn.DE on Xetra

38.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.15 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€38.07
Open
€38.17
Day's High
€38.35
Day's Low
€38.06
Volume
2,344,958
Avg. Vol
2,478,279
52-wk High
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Post DHL to raise prices for express service
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 08:28am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL DPWGN.DE spokesman:Says to raise prices for express service by 4.5 percent worldwide, excluding USA, from 2018.In the EU, prices will rise on average 3.9 percent.In Asia, prices will rise on average 4.5 percent.  Full Article

Deutsche Post sells Williams Lea Tag to Advent International
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 08:14am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG :SELLS WILLIAMS LEA TAG TO ADVENT INTERNATIONAL.OPERATIONS AND ASSETS OF WILLIAMS LEA TAG ARE EXPECTED TO TRANSFER TO ADVENT BY THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017.ADVENT WILL ASSUME ALL ASSETS OF THE WILLIAMS LEA TAG BUSINESS.  Full Article

Deutsche Post exec says can imagine having a fourth Streetscooter model
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 06:14am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post :Executive gerdes says expects up to 8.7 million parcel deliveries per day during christmas period.Executive gerdes says can imagine having a fourth streetscooter model.  Full Article

Deutsche Post says Jysk Nordic and DHL sign 5-year global supply chain management agreement
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 05:01am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG :JYSK NORDIC AND DHL SIGN EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT.  Full Article

Deutsche Post CEO sticks with guidance at AGM
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 04:03am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel:Says confirms EBIT target of around 3.75 billion eur for 2017.Says still wants to increase EBIT by an average of more than 8 percent a year by 2020.Says municipalities, strategic partners are showing interest in buying Streetscooter electric vans.  Full Article

DHL Global Forwarding offers new LCL service from New York to Colombia
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 11:01am EDT 

DHL Global Forwarding:Announced it is now offering a new direct less than container load (LCL) service from New York to Cartagena, Colombia.  Full Article

Max 21 subsidiary Binect extends partnership with Deutsche Post
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 12:10pm EDT 

Max 21 AG :Subsidiary Binect GmbH extends partnership with Deutsche Post until at least 2019.  Full Article

Deutsche Post: form notification of share repurchase programme
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 09:14am EDT 

Deutsche Post AG :Deutsche Post AG: form notification of share repurchase programme.  Full Article

Deutsche Post says Q4 EBIT 1.11 billion euros
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 01:16am EST 

Deutsche Post : Says Q4 EBIT 1.11 billion eur versus Reuters poll average 1.13 billion . Says Q4 revenue 15.41 billion eur versus Reuters poll average 15.28 billion . Says 2016 revenue 57.33 billion eur versus poll average 57.2 billion Further company coverage: [DPWGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom says Deutsche Post DHL renews partnership
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 04:09am EST 

Deutsche Telekom AG : Says Deutsche Post DHL renews partnership .Says five-Year term and volume in the high hundreds of million euro range.  Full Article

