Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

Deutsche Post DHL to raise prices for express service

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL DPWGN.DE spokesman:Says to raise prices for express service by 4.5 percent worldwide, excluding USA, from 2018.In the EU, prices will rise on average 3.9 percent.In Asia, prices will rise on average 4.5 percent.

Deutsche Post sells Williams Lea Tag to Advent International

Aug 24 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG :SELLS WILLIAMS LEA TAG TO ADVENT INTERNATIONAL.OPERATIONS AND ASSETS OF WILLIAMS LEA TAG ARE EXPECTED TO TRANSFER TO ADVENT BY THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017.ADVENT WILL ASSUME ALL ASSETS OF THE WILLIAMS LEA TAG BUSINESS.

Deutsche Post exec says can imagine having a fourth Streetscooter model

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post :Executive gerdes says expects up to 8.7 million parcel deliveries per day during christmas period.Executive gerdes says can imagine having a fourth streetscooter model.

Deutsche Post says Jysk Nordic and DHL sign 5-year global supply chain management agreement

July 10 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG :JYSK NORDIC AND DHL SIGN EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT.

Deutsche Post CEO sticks with guidance at AGM

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel:Says confirms EBIT target of around 3.75 billion eur for 2017.Says still wants to increase EBIT by an average of more than 8 percent a year by 2020.Says municipalities, strategic partners are showing interest in buying Streetscooter electric vans.

DHL Global Forwarding offers new LCL service from New York to Colombia

DHL Global Forwarding:Announced it is now offering a new direct less than container load (LCL) service from New York to Cartagena, Colombia.

Max 21 subsidiary Binect extends partnership with Deutsche Post

Max 21 AG :Subsidiary Binect GmbH extends partnership with Deutsche Post until at least 2019.

Deutsche Post: form notification of share repurchase programme

Deutsche Post AG :Deutsche Post AG: form notification of share repurchase programme.

Deutsche Post says Q4 EBIT 1.11 billion euros

Deutsche Post : Says Q4 EBIT 1.11 billion eur versus Reuters poll average 1.13 billion . Says Q4 revenue 15.41 billion eur versus Reuters poll average 15.28 billion . Says 2016 revenue 57.33 billion eur versus poll average 57.2 billion Further company coverage: [DPWGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Deutsche Telekom says Deutsche Post DHL renews partnership

Deutsche Telekom AG : Says Deutsche Post DHL renews partnership .Says five-Year term and volume in the high hundreds of million euro range.