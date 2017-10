Medical Facilities Corp (DR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Medical Facilities enters JV with Ambulatory Innovation Associates

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp ::Has entered joint venture with Ambulatory Innovation Associates to establish an urgent care center in little rock, Arkansas.

Medical Facilities Corp announces change in leadership

June 12 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp : :Medical Facilities Corporation announces change in leadership.Jeffrey Lozon CM, a member of board, has been appointed interim CEO.President and CEO Britt T. Reynolds has left corporation and resigned as a member of board.Jeff will remain a director of corporation.

Medical Facilities qtrly loss per share $0.02

May 11 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp :Medical facilities corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 revenue rose 17.2 percent to $89 million.Medical facilities corp qtrly loss per share $0.02.Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medical Facilities Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31

Medical Facilities Corp : Medical Facilities Corporation reports full year and 2016 fourth quarter financial results . Medical Facilities Corp- qtrly revenue from continuing operations $108.0 million, as compared to $89.8 million in Q4 2015 .Medical Facilities Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31.

Medical Facilities qtrly loss per share $0.18

Medical Facilities Corp : Medical facilities corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results . Qtrly loss per share $0.18 .Qtrly revenue from continuing operations of $76.7 million, up 4.2% as compared with $73.6 million in q2 2015.

Medical Facilities Corp signs to buy Indiana physician-owned hospital

Medical Facilities Corp : Medical Facilities Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire physician-owned hospital in indiana and acquires underlying real estate . Medical Facilities Corp says deal valued at $26.63 million . Also announced that it has purchased an 84 percent indirect interest in unity's real estate for US$27 million . Acquisition is expected funded by available cash and a draw on company's credit facility. . Medical Facilities Corp says deal would be funded by available cash and a draw on company's credit facility . Remaining ownership will be held by practicing physicians at unity .Unity's real estate acquisition was funded from available cash and a $20 million draw on company's credit facility..

Medical Facilities posts Q1 loss $0.19/shr from continuing operations

Medical Facilities Corp : Medical facilities corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results and appoints new chief executive officer . Q1 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations .Appointed Britt Reynolds as CEO.

Medical Facilities Corp wins approval for normal course issuer bid

Medical Facilities : Toronto stock exchange has approved notice of intention to make ncib for up to 620,919 of its outstanding common shares .Medical facilities corporation announces approval of normal course issuer bid.

Medical Facilities Corp announces new CEO

Medical Facilities Corp:Says appointed Britt T. Reynolds as Chief Executive Officer of Corporation.Reynolds will commence in his new role on June 1.

Medical Facilities Corp announces March dividend

Medical Facilities Corp:Says cash dividend payment of C$0.09375 per common share.Payable on April 15.Record date as on March 31.