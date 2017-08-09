Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Global REIT reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.22

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dream Global Reit -:Dream Global REIT delivers strong second quarter performance and enhances growth potential.Q2 adjusted FFO per share c$0.21.Q2 FFO per share c$0.22.

Dream Global REIT announces pricing of inaugural EUR375 million European investment grade debt offering

July 21 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT :Dream Global REIT announces pricing of inaugural EUR375 million European investment grade debt offering.Dream Global REIT says notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.375 pct per annum and will mature on December 21, 2021.Dream Global REIT - notes were sold at price of EUR99.575 per EUR100 principal amount of notes, for effective yield if held to maturity of 1.474 pct per annum.

Dream Global REIT announces acquisition in the Netherlands

July 17 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT :Dream Global REIT announces transformational acquisition in the Netherlands for $903 million and $300 million public offering of units.Deal immediately accretive to FFO and AFFO per unit by over 10 pct.Dream Global REIT - cash portion of purchase price is to be funded by proceeds of a $300 million bought deal public offering of units in Canada.Dream Global REIT - purchase price for transaction and related transaction costs will be satisfied in cash and in units of REIT.Dream Global REIT - deal is expected to reduce REIT's payout ratio.Dream Global REIT - ‍REIT will satisfy EUR 60 million ($87.1 million) of purchase price through issuance of units to vendors, on a private placement basis​.Dream Global REIT - in order to partially finance purchase price for transaction, REIT has received committed financing from Morgan Stanley.Dream Global REIT - co will launch an expected EUR375 million ($544.3 million) European offering of senior unsecured notes with an expected term of 4.4 years.Dream Global REIT - will target disposition of approximately EUR100 million of non-core assets over next 12 to 18 month.Dream Global REIT - ‍transaction portfolio consists of 135 properties​.Dream Global REIT - net proceeds from sale of properties will be reinvested into acquisitions of assets in REIT's core markets.

Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus

June 16 (Reuters) - Dream Global Reit ::Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017.Dream Global- final base shelf prospectus is valid for 25-month period, under co may offer & issue, units & debt securities for offering price of up to $1 billion.

Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany

June 7 (Reuters) - Dream Global Reit ::Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany.Dream Global REIT - deal for ‍eur92.0 million​.Dream Global REIT - ‍purchase price will be financed through proceeds from trust's recent equity offering and a new eur55.2 million mortgage for 10 years​.

Dream Global REIT expands into Brussels

May 16 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT :Dream Global REIT expands into Brussels, Belgium with EUR95.9 million acquisition.Purchase price was funded with proceeds from trust's March equity offering and its revolving credit facility.Remains in exclusive negotiations on an additional acquisition in Stuttgart, Germany, which is expected to close by end of Q2 2017.

Dream Global REIT Q1 FFO per unit $0.22

May 3 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT ::Dream Global REIT delivers strong Q1 results and reports double-digit FFO and AFFO per unit growth.Qtrly FFO per unit $0.22.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust agrees to sell ownership interest in Commerce West, Ontario

April 19 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust ::Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario.Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - co's share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments is about $57 million.Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario is co-owned with Dream Office REIT and considered non-core to co's strategy.Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2017.

Dream Global REIT announces $100 mln equity offering

Dream Global REIT : Dream Global REIT announces $100 million equity offering . Dream Global REIT - has entered into an agreement to sell 10.4 million units of trust on a bought deal basis at a price of $9.60 per unit .Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential future acquisitions and for general trust purposes.

Dream Global REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.20

Dream Global Reit : Q2 FFO per share view c$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly ffo per unit $0.20.