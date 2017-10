Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction

Sept 8 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION.‍DRILLISCH AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 1&1 TELECOMMUNICATION SE​.

Drillisch: EGM approves ‍contribution of 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch

July 25 (Reuters) - DRILLISCH AG ::‍CONTRIBUTION OF 1&1 TELECOMMUNICATION SE INTO DRILLISCH: APPROVAL BY DRILLISCH'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING​.

United Internet: Final acceptance rate amounts to 1.78 pct for Drillisch

July 17 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::‍ACCOMPANYING VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH << >>: FINAL ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.78 PERCENT​.TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET NOW DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY HOLDS A TOTAL STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 30.95 PERCENT IN DRILLISCH.

United Internet: acceptance rate amounts to 1.24 pct for Drillisch

June 28 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AG: VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH - ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.24 PERCENT.TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET HOLDS TOTAL STAKE OF APPROX 30.91 PERCENT DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY IN THIS TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES.‍AS AT EXPIRY OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON JUNE 23, 2017, TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN ACCEPTED FOR A TOTAL OF 839,170 DRILLISCH SHARES​.‍ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD COMMENCES TODAY AND EXPIRES ON JULY 12, 2017, MIDNIGHT (FRANKFURT AM MAIN LOCAL TIME)​.

United Internet says German Federal Cartel Office grants approval for transaction with Drillisch

June 9 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG :GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE GRANTS APPROVAL FOR THE STRONG FOURTH PLAYER IN THE GERMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS MARKET.

Drillisch management supports United Internet takeover

June 7 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag :Management board and supervisory board support transaction - no specific recommendation on concurrent tender offer.

Drillisch invests in High-Tech Gründerfonds

May 31 (Reuters) - DRILLISCH AG ::INVESTS IN HIGH-TECH GRÜNDERFONDS.

United Internet CEO says does not plan to buy 100 pct of Drillisch

May 12 (Reuters) - United Internet :CEO says drillisch drig.de deal will have no negative job implications.CEO says does not plan to buy 100 percent of drillisch drig.de.

Drillisch posts Q1 EBITDA increase by 46 percent

May 10 (Reuters) - Drillisch says :Ebitda forecast confirmed: EBITDA between 160 and 170 million targeted for 2017.Q1 profit after tax 13.7 million eur versus 7.5 million eur year ago.Q1 ebitda rose 46.4 percent to 35.1 million eur.decline in overall revenue by 11.8% to 152.9 million eur is essentially a consequence of the restructuring of our subsidiary Phone House.

Drillisch FY revenue up to EUR 710.0 mln, 2017 EBITDA outlook confirmed

Drillisch AG : EBITDA forecast exceeded - significant improvement in all major KPIs striking proof of successful corporate strategy - EBITDA forecast for 2017 confirmed . 2016 revenues rise by 80.4 million euros to 710.0 million euros ($746.35 million) (+12.8 percent over previous year) . FY gross profit rises by 24.4 million euros to 278.9 million euros(+9.6 percent over previous year) . FY EBITDA rises by 14.6 million euros to 120.2 million euros (+13.9 percent over previous year) . Confirms EBITDA forecast for current year 2017 of 160 million euros to 170 million euros (2016: 120.2 million euros) .To propose to annual general meeting eighth successive dividend increase to 1.80 euro per share entitled to dividends.