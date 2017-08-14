Edition:
DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)

DRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$7.30
Open
$7.35
Day's High
$7.38
Day's Low
$7.27
Volume
61,623
Avg. Vol
97,360
52-wk High
$8.24
52-wk Low
$6.21

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Unlimited reports Q2 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.02
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:01pm EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dream Unlimited Corp -:Dream Unlimited Corp reports second quarter results & solid financial outlook for 2017.Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $0.02​.Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly ‍revenue $45.4 million versus $96.4 million​.Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍expect to generate net income before taxes in 2017 of approximately $85.0 million​.  Full Article

DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
Friday, 19 May 2017 01:17pm EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp :DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP..DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE.  Full Article

Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:02pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Dream Unlimited Corp :Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors.Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says chairman of the board Ned Goodman to retire.Dream Unlimited Corp - Goodman will become chairman Emeritus of Dream.Dream Unlimited Corp - anticipated that Joanne Ferstman will be appointed as chair of board upon her re-election as a director.Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue c$51.6 million versus c$101.3 million.  Full Article

Dream Asset Management increases interest in Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 05:21pm EDT 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream asset management corporation increases interest in dream hard asset alternatives trust . Dream Unlimited Corp - announced dream asset management corporation today acquired 1 million units of dream hard asset alternatives trust . Dream Unlimited Corp - following acquisition, dam and its joint actors own 7.9 million units representing about 10.8% of issued and outstanding units .Dream Unlimited Corp - acquired at a price of $6.23 per unit or an aggregate purchase price of $6.23 million.  Full Article

Dream Unlimited qtrly earnings per share C$0.24
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 08:55pm EST 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong 2016 results & record margin contribution from Condominium development . Q4 earnings per share C$0.24 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly revenue c$88.6 million versus c$89.3 million.  Full Article

Dream Unlimited Corp reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.15
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 08:23pm EST 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Qtrly revenue $53.9 million versus $130.4 million . Q3 earnings per share C$0.15 . Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong third quarter results driven primarily by Toronto condominium developments .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Dream Unlimited Q2 earnings per share C$0.29
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 05:30pm EDT 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.29 .Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue $96.4 million versus $65.5 million.  Full Article

Dream Unlimited Corp reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17
Monday, 9 May 2016 03:49pm EDT 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream unlimited corp. Reports strong first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.17 .Q1 revenue C$39 million.  Full Article

DREAM Unlimited Corp News

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Corp renews normal course issuer bid

* Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍Dream will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its class a subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

