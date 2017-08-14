DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dream Unlimited Corp -:Dream Unlimited Corp reports second quarter results & solid financial outlook for 2017.Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $0.02​.Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly ‍revenue $45.4 million versus $96.4 million​.Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍expect to generate net income before taxes in 2017 of approximately $85.0 million​.

DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP

May 19 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp :DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP..DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE.

May 9 (Reuters) - Dream Unlimited Corp :Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors.Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says chairman of the board Ned Goodman to retire.Dream Unlimited Corp - Goodman will become chairman Emeritus of Dream.Dream Unlimited Corp - anticipated that Joanne Ferstman will be appointed as chair of board upon her re-election as a director.Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue c$51.6 million versus c$101.3 million.

May 9 (Reuters) - Dream Unlimited Corp :Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors.Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dream Asset Management increases interest in Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream asset management corporation increases interest in dream hard asset alternatives trust . Dream Unlimited Corp - announced dream asset management corporation today acquired 1 million units of dream hard asset alternatives trust . Dream Unlimited Corp - following acquisition, dam and its joint actors own 7.9 million units representing about 10.8% of issued and outstanding units .Dream Unlimited Corp - acquired at a price of $6.23 per unit or an aggregate purchase price of $6.23 million.

Dream Unlimited qtrly earnings per share C$0.24

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong 2016 results & record margin contribution from Condominium development . Q4 earnings per share C$0.24 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly revenue c$88.6 million versus c$89.3 million.

Dream Unlimited Corp reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.15

Dream Unlimited Corp : Qtrly revenue $53.9 million versus $130.4 million . Q3 earnings per share C$0.15 . Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong third quarter results driven primarily by Toronto condominium developments .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dream Unlimited Q2 earnings per share C$0.29

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.29 .Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue $96.4 million versus $65.5 million.

Dream Unlimited Corp reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream unlimited corp. Reports strong first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.17 .Q1 revenue C$39 million.