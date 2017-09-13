DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd :DIRTT resumes Savannah operations after hurricane Irma evacuation; ready to assist community with relief efforts.Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd - says production has resumed at its Savannah manufacturing facility.DIRTT Environmental Solutions - in preparation of hurricane, existing orders for Savannah production were rerouted to phoenix and calgary facilities.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :Dirtt announces Q2 revenue growth and value increase on major contract.Q2 loss per share c$0.03.Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd qtrly revenue increased by $8.8 million, or 14.3% over q2 2016, to $70.0 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$75.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Dirtt environmental solutions ltd - as of july 2, scope of multi-location project contract has grown to include 66 locations, valued at us$32.7 million.
July 3 (Reuters) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd ::DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - Clinton G. Mcnair, who was appointed as DIRTT's chief financial officer on June 1, 2017, is no longer with company.DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd - scott Jenkins, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named.DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd - company will immediately begin an executive search for a new CFO.
May 9 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd ::DIRTT announces new chief financial officer.DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - announced Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer.
May 3 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :Dirtt announces record Q1 2017 revenue.Q1 loss per share C$0.02.Q1 revenue rose 16.3 percent to C$65.1 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.00, revenue view C$64.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 28 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd ::Dirtt announces senior management transition.Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd- Scott Jenkins will serve as interim CFO until Payne's successor is named.Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd - announces upcoming departure of Chief Financial Officer Derek Payne.
April 21 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :Dirtt amends shareholder rights plan.Dirtt environmental solutions ltd says has amended certain terms of amended and restated shareholders' rights plan agreement dated march 21, 2017.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd : Dirtt announces record q4 and 2016 annual results . Qtrly revenue of $78.3 million, an increase of $13.3 million or 20.5 pct over Q4 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd : Dirtt announces record third quarter revenues and welcomes new director . Q3 revenue rose 15.2 percent to C$71.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.06, revenue view c$68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd : Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd says Q2 revenue growth of 15.9 pct to $61.3 million versus same prior year quarter . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view C$62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.02 .All figures in c$.
