Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRWG_p.DE)

Drägerwerk announces share buyback for employee participation program

Sept 20 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA :DGAP-ADHOC: DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA: SHARE BUYBACK FOR THE EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM.‍RESOLVED TO ACQUIRE UP TO 552,000 OF ITS OWN PREFERRED SHARES IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM​.BUYBACK WILL BE PERFORMED BY MANDATED BANK WITHIN PERIOD NOVEMBER 7 TO NOVEMBER 22.

Ascom Holding and Dräger announce partnership

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG ::‍ASCOM AND DRÄGER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS​.

Draegerwerk Q2 EBIT down 20 pct at 17 million euros

July 13 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA ::Q2 EBIT STOOD AT ABOUT EUR 17 MILLION, APPROXIMATELY 20% BELOW LEVEL OF PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER.‍Q2 NET SALES INCREASED NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS BY 1.0 PERCENT (NOMINALLY 0.3 PERCENT) TO EUR 581 MILLION​.FOR FY CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 0.0 AND 3.0 PERCENT (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) AND EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 5.0 AND 7.0 PERCENT.

Draegerwerk Q1 EBIT at about EUR 2 mln; FY outlook unchanged

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA : Closes the first quarter with a considerable improvement in earnings . Says order intake in Q1 rose by roughly 5.4 percent net of currency effects . Says net sales declined by roughly 1.1 percent net of currency effects . Says gross profit margin stood at approximately 45 percent . Says EBIT for Q1 amounted to roughly 2 million euros ($2.12 million) .Says outlook for fiscal year 2017 remains unchanged.

Draegerwerk prelim. FY 2016 net sales down 3.3 pct at 2.52 billion euros

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA : FY 2016 net sales declined by roughly 3.3 percent (net of currency effects: -1.5 percent) to approximately 2.52 billion euros ($2.68 billion) (2015: 2.61 billion euros) .For 2016 order intake rose by 0.4 percent (net of currency effects: 2.2 percent).

Draegerwerk Q2 net sales declined net of currency effects by 6.3 pct to 579 mln euros

Draegerwerk Ag & Co Kgaa : H1 EBIT margin fell from 1.9 percent in the prior-year period to 0.5 percent . Q2 net sales declined net of currency effects by 6.3 percent (nominally -8.7 percent) to EUR 579.0 million .Q2 EBIT stood at EUR 21.2 million, on par with the prior-year quarter.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA comments on FY 2016 outlook

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:Continues to expect full-year net sales growth of between 0.0 and 3.0 percent (net of currency effects) along with an EBIT margin of between 3.5 and 5.5 percent.For FY 2016 expects a lower full-year gross margin compared to 2015.On the other hand functional costs are expected to fall due to the positive effects of the efficiency program.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:Says FY 2016 EBIT to be hit by additional 10 million euros in restructuring costs.Targeting forex-adjusted sales growth of up to 3 percent in FY 2016.In Luebeck, Dräger plans to reduce the number of employees by a total of 200 by the end of fiscal year 2016.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA to propose FY 2015 dividend

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:To propose dividend of 0.13 euros per common share and 0.19 euro per preferred share for 2015, down from 1.33 and 1.39 euros a share for 2014.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA says to cut 200 jobs at headquarters - Reuters

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:Draegerwerk said on Monday that it plans to cut about 200 jobs at its Luebeck headquarters as it seeks to step up its cost-cutting programme - RTRS.Restructuring costs related to the headcount reduction are expected to reach a low double-digit million-euro amount, likely to be taken in this year's accounts, the company said in a statement. - RTRS.The company said "further details of the efficiency measures, which may include personnel measures in the regions", would be announced with full-year results in March. - RTRS.Draegerwerk slashed its 2015 profit margin forecast for the second time this year in October and said it would intensify savings efforts, citing weak business in China and the United States as well as writedowns during the third quarte - RTRS.