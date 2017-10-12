Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Drax comments on National Grid's winter outlook report

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DRAX GROUP PLC ::DRAX POWER CEO ANDY KOSS RESPONDS TO NATIONAL GRID'S WINTER OUTLOOK REPORT 2017/18.‍"HAS UPGRADED HALF OF POWER STATION IN NORTH YORKSHIRE TO RUN ON BIOMASS INSTEAD OF COAL - 70 PCT OF OUR OUTPUT IS NOW RENEWABLE" - DRAX POWER CEO​."‍EXPLORING LOW COST OPTIONS FOR UPGRADING A FOURTH GENERATING UNIT FROM COAL TO BIOMASS" - DRAX POWER CEO​.

Drax Group says Will Gardiner to be appointed as group CEO

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc :Will gardiner, currently group chief financial officer, is to be appointed as group chief executive with effect from 1 january 2018.Appointment results from dorothy thompson's decision to step down after 12 successful years as group chief executive.Dorothy will leave group at end of 2017.

Drax Group starts planning process for battery storage and gas options

Sept 13 (Reuters) - DRAX GROUP PLC ::STARTS PLANNING PROCESS FOR BATTERY STORAGE AND GAS OPTIONS.PLANNING INSPECTORATE OF ITS INTENTION TO CONSULT ON LONG-TERM OPTIONS TO REPOWER UP TO TWO COAL UNITS TO GAS, AND BUILD BATTERY STORAGE AT DRAX POWER STATION.EXPECTS TO BEGIN CONSULTING ON THESE OPTIONS WITH LOCAL COMMUNITIES AND NATIONAL STAKEHOLDERS OVER COMING WEEKS.

Drax appoints David Nussbaum as a non-executive director

July 19 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc :David Nussbaum has been appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 August 2017.

Drax Group posts H1 loss before tax of 83 mln pounds

July 19 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc ::H1 EBITDA 121 million stg versus 70 million stg year ago.Interim dividend 4.9 penceper share.H1 underlying earnings of 9 million stg versus 17 million stg in H1 2016.H1 loss before tax of 83 million stg versus profit of 184 million stg in H1 2016.H1 total dividend of 4.9 pence per share.Says 2017 expectations unchanged.Continue to expect FY ongoing core capital investment of 50 million stg per year.Says "continue to utilise medium-term foreign exchange hedges to help protect co from volatility in exchange rates leading to volatility in fuel costs".Says retail focus remains on B2B market.Says expecting government to announce plans for future carbon price support this autumn; maintaining dialogue with treasury, other government depts.For full year 2017, subject to continued operational performance, we expect ebitda to be in line with current market consensus.

Drax expects to recommend dividend of 50 mln STG for 2017

June 15 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc ::Outlining plan for 2025 EBITDA in excess of £425 million - more than third of which is expected to come from retail, biomass supply operations.Drax expects to pay a growing dividend consistent with maintaining its credit rating and investing in its business.Expects to recommend a dividend of 50 mln pounds with regards to 2017 financial year."Since publishing FY results on 16 Feb 2017, trading conditions in markets have remained unchanged; operational performance has been good".Expectations for full year EBITDA remain unchanged.

Drax faces some investor opposition to annual remuneration report

Drax Group Plc : 77.03 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of approval of directors' remuneration policy, 22.97 percent of votes cast against . 66.35 percent votes cast in favor of annual remuneration report at AGM, 33.65 percent against . Board of directors notes significant number of votes against 2016 directors' remuneration report and remuneration policy resolutions . Discussions have already taken place with a number of institutional shareholders who did not support remuneration report or remuneration policy resolutions .Feedback received will be discussed by remuneration committee in forthcoming meetings and further engagement is expected with shareholders.

Drax Group looking to buy some distressed pellet plants in U.S.

Drax Group Plc : Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants . participating in separate processes (1) for acquisition out of bankruptcy of operating assets of Texas pellets (2) and Louisiana pellets (2) . Has submitted initial cash bids for these assets as part of an auction process, which will be held on 1 and 2 march 2017 .whilst these are binding bids, and could be accepted by sellers, it is expected that successful buyer will be determined through auctions.

Drax Group wins deal to provide 1,203MW of derated capacity

Drax Group Plc : Contracts are for delivery period October 2020 to September 2021, at a price of 22.5 pounds/kW and are worth 27 million stg . Capacity market contracts . Has provisionally secured contracts to provide 1,203MW of derated capacity, from existing units, in 2016 T-4 capacity market auction .Initial purchase price for all four projects was 18.5 million.