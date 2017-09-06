Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Descartes Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc :Descartes reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results.Q2 revenue $57.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.9 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.09.Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Descartes acquires MacroPoint

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc :Descartes acquires MacroPoint.Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for ‍approximately $US 107 million​.Says deal value was ‍satisfied with approximately $US 87 million in cash and $US 20 million in shares​.Descartes systems says ‍cash consideration of deal satisfied from $7 million of cash on hand and balance from descartes' existing acquisition line of credit​.Descartes Systems Group Inc - ‍announced that it has acquired Macropoint Llc, an electronic transportation network​.Descartes systems group - ‍share consideration is subject to 12 month hold period, 50% share consideration required to be held for at least 18 months​.

Descartes acquires PCSTrac business

June 2 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc :Descartes acquires pcstrac business.Descartes systems group inc - ‍purchase price for acquisition was approximately us $11.25 million in cash.​.Descartes systems group inc - ‍has acquired substantially all of assets of business of pcstrac, inc​.

Descartes reports Q1 EPS $0.09

May 31 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc :Descartes reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results.Q1 earnings per share $0.09.Q1 revenue $54.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.9 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Descartes acquires ShipRush

May 19 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc :Descartes acquires Shiprush.Descartes Systems Group Inc - Descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million.Descartes Systems Group Inc says descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million satisfied with cash on hand.Descartes Systems Group Inc - any earn-out is expected to be paid in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.

Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders

May 15 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc :Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders.

Descartes reports Q4 EPS $0.08

Descartes Systems Group Inc : Descartes reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and annual financial results . Qtrly share $0.08 .Qtrly revenues of $52.8 million, up 10 pct from $48.0 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016.

Descartes Systems Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

Descartes Systems Group Inc : Descartes reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Q1 revenue $48.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.7 million . Q1 earnings per share $0.08 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Descartes Acquires Oz Development, Inc.

Descartes Systems Group:acquired Oz Development, Inc. (Oz), US-based provider of application integration solutions that help small-to-medium sized businesses ("SMBs") automate a number of logistics and supply chain processes.Oz is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.purchase price for the acquisition was about US $29.5 million, which was paid in cash.