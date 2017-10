Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dsm ‍announces partnership with Cerapedics​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DSM ::‍ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CERAPEDICS​.

DSM announces Somos distribution agreement with RP America​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::‍DSM ANNOUNCES SOMOS® DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH RP AMERICA​.

Amyris Inc enters into agreement with Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc :Amyris enters into product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for human nutrition ingredient.Amyris Inc - ‍entered into a product development and production agreement for a new class of human nutrition ingredients with Koninklijke DSM N.V.​.Amyris Inc - partnership announced is focused on developing ingredient for market introduction in 2019.

Koninklijke DSM partners with the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Sept 28 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::PARTNERS WITH THE MUSCULOSKELETAL TRANSPLANT FOUNDATION FOR DISTRIBUTION OF REGENERATIVE MATERIALS AND PRODUCTS.

DSM updates market on Strategy 2018

Sept 25 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::KONINKLIJKE DSM NV - DSM UPDATES MARKET ON STRATEGY 2018.EBITDA AND ROCE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONFIRMED‍​.DSM AIMS TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER AGAINST ITS STRATEGIC TARGETS IN 2018‍​.BRINGS FORWARD ITS REGULAR STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS FOR THE PERIOD BEYOND 2018 AND EXPECTS TO SHARE THE CONCLUSIONS BEFORE THE SUMMER OF 2018‍​.

DSM to acquire Twilmij

Sept 22 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::DSM TO ACQUIRE TWILMIJ B.V. TO STRENGTHEN POSITION IN ANIMAL NUTRITION & HEALTH.

Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc :Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million.Amyris Inc - ‍second tranche of $50 million in a private placement days is being led by a $25-million investment from Koninklijke DSM N.V.​.Amyris Inc - ‍remaining $25 million of $50 million private placement contributed by Vivo Capital, a healthcare investment firm​.Amyris Inc - ‍following close of tranche, Vivo Capital will be granted an Amyris board seat and DSM gains an additional board seat​.

DSM H1 ‍net profit increases to 312 million​ euros

Aug 1 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::H1 ‍NET PROFIT UP 42% TO EUR 312M​.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.58 PER ORDINARY SHARE​.‍OUTLOOK 2017: SLIGHTLY IMPROVED​.H1 ‍SALES UP 11% TO EUR 4,320M, WITH 8% ORGANIC GROWTH​.‍NOW EXPECTS TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS ABOVE TARGETS SET OUT IN ITS STRATEGY 2018​.H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 16% TO EUR 721M​.SEES ‍EBITDA GROWTH FOR YEAR MOVING SLIGHTLY UP FROM HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE DIGIT​.FOR 2017 SEES ‍ROCE INCREASE MOVING FROM DOUBLE DIGIT BASIS POINTS TO OVER 100 BASIS POINTS​.

Dsm and Evonik select Nebraska for production of breakthrough omega-3

June 15 (Reuters) - DSM ::DSM AND EVONIK SELECT NEBRASKA FOR PRODUCTION OF BREAKTHROUGH OMEGA-3.THE FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2019..DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS AND EVONIK NUTRITION & CARE PLAN TO INVEST AROUND US$ 200 MILLION IN FACILITY (US$ 100 MILLION BY EACH PARTY OVER CIRCA 2 YEARS).THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE JOINT VENTURE, TO BE NAMED VERAMARIS® AND HEADQUARTERED IN THE NETHERLANDS.

Phasor collaborates with DSM

June 8 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::PHASOR TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION ELECTRONICALLY STEERABLE ANTENNA FEATURING DSM DYNEEMA’S ADVANCED RADOME SOLUTION.