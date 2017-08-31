Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Distell Group says FY revenue 22.26 bln rand vs 21.47 bln rand

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd :Revenue up 3,7% for year ended June 30, 2017.Total dividend for year maintained.FY2017 EPS 591,4 cents.FY headline earnings 1.55 billion rand versus 1.61 billion rand a a year ago.FY revenue 22.26 billion rand versus 21.47 billion rand a year ago.Declare a gross cash dividend, number 58, of 214,0 cents per share for year ended 30 June 2017.

Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

June 22 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd ::Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure.Proposed transaction will dismantle multi-tiered ownership structure above Distell.Leave Distell shareholders with exactly same economic interest in New Distell.Proposed restructuring increase free float in New Distell on stock exchange operated by Jse Limited.Proposed transaction will result in control of New Distell vesting in Remgro Limited through issuance of Unlisted Voting B shares in New Distell to Remgro.Says Remgro is also supportive of proposed transaction, but will not be entitled to vote on proposed transaction.

Distell acquires 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka

April 24 (Reuters) - Distell Group ::Acquisition Of A 75 pct Interest In Cruz Vodka .Has entered into a partnership on Cruz Vodka with blue sky brand company proprietary limited by agreeing to acquire a 75 pct shareholding in co.Transaction consideration represents less than 5 pct of distell's market capitalisation.

AB InBev completes sale of interest in Distell Group to S.Africa's PIC

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :AB InBev completes disposal of its interest in Distell Group Limited to Public Investment Corporation.

Distell Group says takes majority stake in Kenya's KWAL

Distell Group Limited : Subsidiary of distell, has completed acquisition of a 26.43 pct shareholding in KWAL from Centum Investment Company Limited .Following transaction, Distell now has a majority shareholding of 52.43 pct in KWAL..

Distell group reports HY diluted HEPS of 535.9 cents

Distell Group Ltd : HY diluted HEPS 535,9 cents . HY revenue 12.5 billion rand up 2.4 percent . Net cash generated before financing activities increased by 41,7% to r1,1 billion at dec. 31 . Expect challenging trading conditions will persist for FY, and that modest recovery in economic growth can only be expected next year .Gross cash dividend, number 57, of 165,0 cents (2015: 165,0 cents) per share for interim period ended 31 december 2016.

S.Africa's Distell says Jannie Durand to become chairman from Nov. 24

Distell Group Ltd : Retirement of existing chairman and appointment of new chairman . David Nurek will retire as independent non-executive director and chairman of Distell, with effect from Nov. 24, 2016 .Jannie Durand, who joined board in 2012 as a non-executive director, will succeed Nurek as chairman, with effect from Nov. 24, 2016.

Remgro says co and Capevine to hold a pre-emptive right to purchase shares in Distell

Remgro Limited : Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary shares . No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on commercially appropriate terms . Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities . Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive right to purchase these shares in Distell . Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt . Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares .Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand.

Distell Group full-year HEPS rises 12 pct

Distell Group Ltd : Summarised audited results of the group for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration . FY group revenue grew by 9.6 pct to 21.5 bln rand . FY sales volumes up 2.8 pct . FY headline earnings -normalised up 11.6 pct -reported up 12.3 pct . Reported headline earnings increased by 12.3 pct to 1.6 bln rand . Headline earnings per share increased by 12.1 pct to 735.3 cents . Annual dividend up 9.5 pct . Outlook for global economic growth remains subdued amid volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets . Capital expenditure for period amounted to 1.04 bln(2015: 768.4 mln) of which 425.7 mln rand was spent on replacement of assets .Directors have resolved to declare a gross cash dividend of 214.0 cents (2015: 188.0 cents) per share for year ended June 30 2016.

Distell says SAB's stake disposal will not impact the way co operates

Distell Group Ltd : As SABMiller does not have any representation on board of Distell and has never been involved in management of Distell . Disposal will not impact the way Distell operates .Distell will work closely with all parties involved to ensure most appropriate outcome for all its shareholders..