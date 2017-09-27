Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Dish Tv India Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services.

Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dish Tv India Ltd :Says June-quarter churn at 1 percent p.m. was slightly higher than the 0.9 percent p.m. previous quarter .June quarter consol net loss 116.7 million rupees.Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol loss was 77.7 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 7.49 billion rupees.Says subscription revenues for the quarter grew 11.5 percent sequentially to close at 6,917 million rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 376.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 7.90 billion rupees.Says June-quarter net additions at 0.186 million were higher by 12.7 percent on a Q-o-Q basis.Says in quarter, average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 10.4 percent Q-o-Q and was recorded at INR 148.Says expect approximate net synergies from amalgamation of Videocon D2H into co to tune of INR 1.80 billion in FY18.

July 27 (Reuters) - Dish TV India Ltd ::NCLT approved scheme of arrangement amongst Videocon D2H Ltd & Dish TV India Ltd & their respective shareholders & creditors.

May 24 (Reuters) - Dish TV India Ltd :Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to initiate OTT biz.Consol March quarter loss 283.3 million rupees.Consol March quarter total revenue 7.19 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue was 8.21 billion rupees.Says March-quarter consol exceptional item is 290.9 million rupees.Q4 subscription revenue fell by 11.1 pct mainly due to absence of 'major cricketing event' as well as package down gradation by existing subscribers.'Mark-to-market losses, due to foreign exchange fluctuations, resulted in higher other expenses during the quarter'.

May 9 (Reuters) - Videocon D2H Ltd ::Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger.New entity will be called Dish TV Videocon Limited as announced in November 2016.

Dish TV India Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 408.7 million rupees; consol net sales 7.78 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol profit was 636.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 542.1 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.35 billion rupees .

Dish TV India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees;March-quarter net sales 5.14 billion rupees . 4Q ARPU at INR 174 versus INR 172 in 3Q FY 2016 . 508,000 net subscriber additions during the quarter .