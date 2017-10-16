Edition:
Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)

DSYJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,631.99ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-38.01 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
14,670.00
Open
14,670.00
Day's High
14,705.00
Day's Low
14,399.00
Volume
699,865
Avg. Vol
1,415,754
52-wk High
15,149.00
52-wk Low
10,947.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Discovery says NewDisc Limited granted banking licence in S.Africa
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 02:41am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd ::DISCOVERY LTD - ‍NEWDISC LIMITED (TO BE RENAMED DISCOVERY BANK LIMITED " BANK") GRANTED BANKING LICENCE IN REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.DISCOVERY LTD - ‍DISCOVERY AWAITS COMPETITION COMMISSION'S FINAL RESPONSE​.  Full Article

Discovery posts FY group diluted HEPS 682.5 cents
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 03:20am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - DISCOVERY LTD ::FY GROUP DILUTED HEPS 682.5 CENTS VERSUS 566.7 CENTS YEAR AGO.DECLARED FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 98 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE.FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 5,772 MILLION RAND VERSUS 5,470 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Discovery sees FY undiluted HEPS between 674 cents and 697 cents
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 02:54am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - DISCOVERY LTD ::FY UNDILUTED HEPS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN RANGE OF 18% TO 22%, TO BETWEEN 674 CENTS AND 697 CENTS OVER PRIOR YEAR.‍FY NORMALISED HEPS (UNDILUTED) IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN RANGE OF 5% TO 8%, TO BETWEEN 710 CENTS AND 730 CENTS OVER PRIOR YEAR (2016: 676.3 CENTS)​.  Full Article

Discovery partners AIA Australia and GMHBA to create new health insurance brand
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 05:38am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd ::Says partners AIA Australia and GMHBA to create a new health insurance brand.  Full Article

Discovery Ltd sees six-month undiluted HEPS up 10 pct-15 pct
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 05:36am EST 

Discovery Limited : Voluntary Trading Statement: Six Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Six-month normalised HEPS (undiluted) is expected to increase in range of 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 336.6 cents and 353.4 cents over prior period .Six-month HEPS (undiluted) is expected to increase in range of 10 pct to 15 pct, to between 308.7 cents and 322.7 cents over prior period (2015: 280.6 cents).  Full Article

Discovery names Deon Marius Viljoen as CFO
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 05:00am EST 

Discovery Ltd : Deon Marius Viljoen has been appointed as financial director to board of discovery, with effect from 1 may 2017 .Deon will also be appointed as group chief financial officer with effect from 1 may 2017..  Full Article

Discovery gets authorisation for banking presence in South Africa
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 08:12am EDT 

Discovery :Received authorisation from Registrar of Banks to establish banking presence in South Africa subject to certain conditions.  Full Article

Discovery FY normalised profit from ops 6.41 bln rand up 11 pct
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 03:02am EDT 

Discovery Ltd : Fy normalised profit from operations r6.41 billion up 11% . Fy gross inflows under management r104 billion up 17% . Fy normalised headline earnings were r4.3 billion, +7%; and normalised headline earnings per share grew 1% . Sees strong performance from existing businesses going forward; spend on new initiatives to reduce over time, absent of intent to enter banking . Fy normalised diluted heps 671.1 cents versus 663.0 cents year ago . Fy diluted heps 566.7 cents versus 870.2 cents year ago .Final gross cash dividend of 90 cents (76.5 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per ordinary share.  Full Article

Discovery sees FY HEPS expected to decrease 30-40 pct
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 04:42am EDT 

Discovery Ltd : JSE: DSY - trading statement: year ended June 30 2016 . Sees FY HEPS expected to decrease in range of 30 pct to 40 pct, to between 617.7 cents and 529.4 cents over prior period . FY normalised HEPS is expected to increase in range between 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 672.2 cents and 705.8 cents over prior period (2015: 672.2 cents) .FY HEPS positively impacted by accounting treatment resulting from once-off lapsing of put options prudential held in interest in UK JV.  Full Article

Discovery CFO Farber to give up role from Dec 31
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 02:32am EDT 

Discovery Ltd : Relinquishing the group financial director role . Richard Farber will relinquish his role as chief financial officer and group financial director of discovery with effect from Dec. 31, 2016 .Farber will be relocating to australia but will remain as a director on board of company.  Full Article

Discovery Ltd News

S. African health insurer Discovery awarded banking licence

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 South African health insurance group Discovery said it has been granted a banking licence, in a move that opens the way for it to pursue plans to set up a retail bank.

