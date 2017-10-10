Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd :LOGICALIS SELLS SMC CONSULTANCY OPERATION.‍SALE TO DXC TECHNOLOGY FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​.‍SUBSIDIARY LOGICALIS GROUP ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SERVICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY OPERATION, LOGICALIS SMC​.

Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd ::SEES ‍FOR H1 FY18 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 US CENTS, 84% - 92% BELOW H1 FY17​.SEES ‍ FOR H1 FY18 HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 5 AND 6 US CENTS​.CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR H1 FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE $2.99 BILLION​.

Datatec unit Logicalis Group buys 51 pct stake in Nubeliu

July 4 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd ::Its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ("logicalis") has acquired a 51 pct stake in Nubeliu.

Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

June 20 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd : :Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia.Datatec Ltd - acquisition will be effected by Logicalis acquiring 54% of psi and Metrodata acquiring a 14% shareholding.Datatec Ltd - remaining 32% will continue to be held by PSI management shareholders.Datatec Ltd - total consideration payable by Logicalis will be $6.8 million in cash funded from Logicalis' existing bank facilities.

Synnex on termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, Datatec to pay $24.9 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp ::Synnex- Upon termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, among others, Datatec to pay co $24.9 million.Synnex says if agreement is terminated because Datatec shareholder consent is not obtained, Datatec to pay co termination fee of $3.0 million- sec filing.Synnex - in event of cash election, if agreement terminated as certain lender consents not obtained, co to pay Datatec termination fee of $3.0 million.

Datatec says to sell Westcon-Comstor America business for up to $800 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd ::Datatec - to sell Westcon-Comstor North America and Latam operations for up to $800 million and 10 pct of rest of westcon-comstor for $30 million to Synnex.Datatec- to dispose of Westcon-Comstor business in North America ,Latin America for maximum consideration of $800 million, to sell 10% of remaining part of westcon synnex, for $30 million.Maximum consideration of $830 million equates to an equity valuation of total Westcon-Comstor division of $1.1 billion.Closing of transaction is subject to a number of conditions including shareholder and regulatory approvals.Consideration includes a contingent element of up to $200 million payable in cash after determination of results for fy ending 28 february 2018.Datatec anticipates that deferred and contingent cash payment of up to $200 million will be returned to shareholders in due course.Expected date for completion of transaction is towards end of third calendar quarter of 2017.

Synnex to buy Westcon-Comstor Americas business

June 6 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp ::Synnex to acquire westcon-comstor north america and latin america businesses.Deal for $500 mln in stock and $100 mln in cash at closing.Synnex - synnex will acquire datatec's westcon-comstor Americas business and become minority shareholder in Datatec's westcon emea and apac businesses.Deal includes up to $200 mln earn out if certain financial targets are achieved through feb 2018.$30 million for 10% ownership of datatec's westcon emea and apac businesses.Revenues for q2 ended may 31st are now estimated to come in above high end of guidance range of $3.575-$3.775 billion.Non-Gaap eps is estimated to come in above high end of guidance range of $1.70 - $1.78 for q2.Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Datatec says full-year revenue at $6.08 bln vs $6.45 bln yr ago

May 22 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd ::Fy group revenue $6.08 billion (fy16: $6.45 billion).Fy ebitda $118.9 million (fy16: $162.1 million).Fy gross margin 13.7% (fy16: 13.5%).Fy underlying* earnings per share 11.0 us cents (fy16: 32.0 us cents).Datatec - has been challenged in fy17 by implementation of bpo and sap within westcon-comstor which has had an adverse impact on profitability, working capital and cash generation..Group is in final phase of this process and expects an improved performance in financial year ahead..Fy profit before tax was $41.7 million (fy16: $88.4 million)..FY HEPS at 4,293 cents versus 40,016 cents year ago.

Datatec updates cautionary announcement

Datatec Ltd : Cautionary announcement & trading statement . Cautionary announcement relates to a possible sale of a major share of westcon-comstor's operations for a consideration of more than us$800 million .Proposed transaction is subject to contract and exclusivity provisions..

Datatec says pays total gross cash div of 88.5 mln rand

Datatec Ltd : In terms of scrip distribution, 812,130 new ordinary shares were issued today to shareholders who did not elect to receive cash dividend . This resulted in a capitalisation of distributable retained profits of company of 38.2 mln rand . Shareholders holding 147.5 mln ordinary shares elected to receive gross cash dividend .This resulted in a total gross cash dividend of 88.5 mln rand which was paid out of distributable retained profits of company.